Munster Rugby Team News v Scarlets – Saturday 5.30pm kick-off – Live on Sky Sports

Munster Rugby Head Coach Johann van Graan has named his team for Saturday evening’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Scarlets at Thomond Park.

The South African makes a total of six changes to the side beaten by Edinburgh last weekend as Academy player Calvin Nash, Ian Keatley, Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan and Tommy O’Donnell all come into the side.

JJ Hanrahan moves to full-back with Nash and Alex Wootton on either wing. Rory Scannell and Sammy Arnold will continue their centre partnership while James Hart is joined in the half-backs by the returning Keatley.

Munster make four changes in the pack with a new front row of Kilcoyne, Marshall and Ryan. Both captain Billy Holland and Jean Kleyn remain the chosen second row partnership while O’Donnell joins Jack O’Donoghue and Robin Copeland in the back row.

Niall Scannell, James Cronin and Stephen Archer make up the front row cover with Gerbrandt Grobler and Dave O’Callaghan completing the forward replacements.

Stephen Fitzgerald and Dan Goggin provide the backline reinforcements from the bench along with Academy scrum-half Jack Stafford, set to make his home debut in the Guinness PRO14, having featured previously off the bench against Zebre.

Munster Team:

15. JJ Hanrahan, 14. Calvin Nash, 13. Sammy Arnold, 12. Rory Scannell, 11. Alex Wootton, 10. Ian Keatley, 9. James Hart.

1. Dave Kilcoyne, 2. Rhys Marshall, 3. John Ryan, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Billy Holland (captain), 6. Jack O’Donoghue, 7. Tommy O’Donnell, 8. Robin Copeland.

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell, 17. James Cronin, 18. Stephen Archer, 19. Gerbrandt Grobler, 20. Dave O’Callaghan, 21. Jack Stafford, 22. Stephen Fitzgerald, 23. Dan Goggin.

This is Munster’s final game before their crucial European Champions Cup game against Toulon at Thomond Park next weekend.