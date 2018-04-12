Munster Rugby Team v Cheetahs, Friday 6.35pm kick-off – Live on Sky Sports Mix

Johann van Graan has made nine changes to the side that defeated the Southern Kings 39-22 last Saturday night for Friday night’s Guinness PRO14 Conference A clash with Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, the second leg of Munster two-game South African trip.

Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Darren Sweetnam, Brian Scott, Billy Holland, Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and Robin Copeland all come into the starting team for the game.

Zebo starts at full-back with Conway and Sweetnam on either wing as Arnold joins Dan Goggin, who scored his first Munster try last week, in the centre.

JJ Hanrahan moves from full-back to out-half for the game with James Hart named at scrum-half.

Prop Brian Scott makes his second start of the season in the front row, his first at loosehead, as Niall Scannell and John Ryan maintain their places with Ryan set to make his 120th appearance for the province.

Billy Holland returns to partner Gerbrandt Grobler in the engine room, while it’s all change in the back row as captain O’Mahony, O’Donoghue and Copeland are all back in Munster’s starting line-up.

Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer provide the front row cover with Dave O’Callaghan and Conor Oliver completing the forward replacements, while Conor Murray, Ian Keatley and Rory Scannell are also named on the bench.

Munster Rugby Team:

15. Simon Zebo, 14. Andrew Conway, 13. Sammy Arnold, 12. Dan Goggin, 11. Darren Sweetnam, 10. JJ Hanrahan, 9. James Hart.

1. Brian Scott, 2. Niall Scannell, 3. John Ryan, 4. Gerbrandt Grobler, 5. Billy Holland, 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain), 7. Jack O’Donoghue, 8. Robin Copeland.

Munster Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall, 17. Dave Kilcoyne, 18. Stephen Archer, 19. Dave O’Callaghan, 20. Conor Oliver, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Ian Keatley, 23. Rory Scannell.