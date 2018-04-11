Munster Rugby Transfer News: Duo re-sign while Garryowen captain on board

Hooker Mike Sherry and prop Jeremy Loughman have both signed contract extensions with Munster while Garryowen captain and scrum-half Neil Cronin will join the province next season.

Sherry, who has made 99 appearances for the province since making his debut in 2009, has signed a one-year extension that will keep him at the province until at least June 2019.

A product of the Munster academy, the 29-year-old missed out on the 2016-17 season through injury but has successfully returned to action this season.

Loughman has had his development contract extended until the end of the current season having joined the province on a three-month deal in December 2017.

The prop, who can play loose and tight-head, has made two PRO14 appearances and helped Munster A into the British and Irish Cup quarter-finals.

Garryowen skipper Cronin, who made four appearances for Munster in the 2014-15 campaign, has signed a one-year contract. The 25-year-old has been in impressive form with Garryowen this season and recently captained the Ireland Clubs team.

Meanwhile, with a squad of 30 based in Cape Town, Head Coach Johann van Graan has invited Bulls centre Dries Swanepoel to join the group this week. It is envisaged the 25-year-old will join the province as injury cover on a short-term loan signing, subject to being granted a valid work permit.