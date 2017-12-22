Munster Rugby update ahead of Leinster Rugby clash on St. Stephen’s Day

Munster Rugby has confirmed that the team to play Leinster Rugby in the St. Stephen’s Day Guinness Pro14 sell-out game at Thomond Park will be named tomorrow, Saturday 23rd December.

The province’s medical team will further assess Andrew Conway (RTPP), Rhys Marshall (RTPP) and James Cronin (calf) before making a decision on their involvement.

Niall Scannell (thumb injury) has reported no ill effects following his return to action on Sunday against Leicester Tigers in their Champions Cup game at Welford Road. Both Dave Kilcoyne and Alex Wootton are being assessed for a dead leg and elbow injury respectively, sustained during the same match.

A number of Munster’s players are continuing to rehab: Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Ronan O’Mahony (fibula), Gerbrandt Grobler (ankle), Conor Oliver (shoulder), Dan Goggin (knee), Dave O’Callaghan (knee), Jaco Taute (knee), and Chris Farrell (knee), while Munster Academy back row player Gavin Coombes is following return to play protocols having sustained a concussion in last Saturday’s B&I Cup victory away to Bedford Blues.

Munster’s new Defence Coach JP Ferreira has arrived ahead of the St. Stephen’s Day fixture.

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony, who recently confirmed his intention to stay with the southern province, is expected to make his 100th appearance for the team in the clash with Leinster Rugby.

The Munster Rugby versus Leinster Rugby game at Thomond Park will be live on TG4 on St. Stephen’s Day with a 3.15pm kick-off.