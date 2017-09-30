Munster Rugby v Cardiff Blues preview and team news kick-off 1.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Following last weekend’s disappointing result in Glasgow, Munster welcome back their Lions contingent of Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander for their Guinness Pro14 game against Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park on Saturday (kick-off 1.30pm).

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus makes a total of nine changes, with six changes in the pack. Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander start the game behind an international front row of Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan, all of who will make their first starts of the season.

Robin Copeland will make his first start of the 2017-18, alongside Billy Holland in the second row. Tommy O’Donnell will remain at openside with O’Mahony and Stander at 6 and 8 respectively.

Conor Murray and Ian Keatley come in at half-back as does South African Jaco Taute who will partner Rory Scannell in midfield.

The back three combination of Alex Wootton, Darren Sweetnam and Andrew Conway, who have started every game so far this season, all hold their places on the starting team.

Following his two seasons in the English Premiership with Northampton Saints, Kerry-native JJ Hanrahan is in line for his first Munster appearance since the 2015 PRO12 Final in Belfast.

Shannon lock Seán McCarthy is included in his first matchday squad this season, while former Saracens player, Mark Flanagan, could make his Munster debut off the bench.

Munster team:

15. Andrew Conway, 14. Darren Sweetnam, 13. Jaco Taute, 12. Rory Scannell, 11. Alex Wootton, 10. Ian Keatley, 9. Conor Murray.

1. Dave Kilcoyne, 2. Niall Scannell, 3. John Ryan, 4. Robin Copeland, 5. Billy Holland, 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain), 7. Tommy O’Donnell, 8. CJ Stander.

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall, 17. Liam O’Connor, 18. Stephen Archer, 19. Mark Flanagan, 20. Seán McCarthy, 21. Duncan Williams, 22. JJ Hanrahan, 23. Chris Farrell.