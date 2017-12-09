Munster Rugby v Leicester Tigers – Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Munster Rugby’s South African Head Coach Johann van Graan has named his first European Champions Cup squad which sees Ireland internationals Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Dave Kilcoyne, Conor Murray and Andrew Conway all return to the starting team for tonight’s Thomond Park round 3 clash with Aviva Premiership side Leicester Tigers (7.45pm).

In total van Graan makes five changes to the Munster side that defeated Ospreys in Irish Independent Park, Cork, last weekend.

Stephen Archer is promoted from the bench to join Rhys Marshall and Dave Kilcoyne in the front row, while Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland maintain their second row partnership.

South African flanker Chris Cloete is handed his European Champions Cup debut where he will form the backline with both Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Conor Murray and Ian Keatley are the half backs with Rory Scannell and Sam Arnold, who makes his first Champions Cup appearance for Munster tonight, again the midfield.

Impressive try-scorer this season Alex Wootton will make his European Champions Cup debut on the wing. Dublin-born Andrew Conway, who produced some excellent performances in the Ireland jersey during the autumn internationals, and the France-bound Simon Zebo complete the back three.

Twenty-four year-old Co. Cork-born lock Darren O’Shea is included among the replacements, and is also likely to make his Champions Cup debut during the encounter.

Munster team:

15. Simon Zebo, 14. Andrew Conway, 13. Sam Arnold, 12. Rory Scannell, 11. Alex Wootton, 10. Ian Keatley, 9. Conor Murray.

1. Dave Kilcoye, 2. Rhys Marshall, 3. Stephen Archer; 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Billy Holland, 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain), 7. Chris Cloete, 8. CJ Stander.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne, 17. Brian Scott, 18. John Ryan, 19. Darren O’Shea, 20. Jack O’Donoghue, 21. Duncan Williams, 22. JJ Hanrahan, 23. Darren Sweetnam.