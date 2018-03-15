Munster v Edinburgh in Guinness Pro14 – Live on TG4 Friday 16th March, kick-off 7.35pm

Munster Rugby Head Coach Johann van Graan has made six changes from the team that defeated Glasgow at Irish Independent Park in Cork three weeks ago for his side’s rearranged Guinness PRO14 clash with Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Friday night (kick-off 7.35pm).

Billy Holland captains the side on his 150th PRO14 appearance as JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam, Mike Sherry, Jack O’Donoghue and Conor Oliver all return to the side.

Hooker Mike Sherry will make his first PRO14 start since April 2016 after recovering from a long-term back injury with Tommy O’Donnell named among the replacements and set to feature for the first time since sustaining a shoulder injury on New Year’s Day.

Simon Zebo starts at full-back with Darren Sweetnam on the right wing and Alex Wootton on the left flank.

Rory Scannell partners Sammy Arnold in the centre with JJ Hanrahan at out-half alongside scrum-half James Hart.

James Cronin, a try-scorer against Glasgow three weeks ago, keeps his place in the front row and is joined by the returning Sherry and tighthead prop Archer.

The second row of Jean Kleyn and Holland remains in place with two changes to the back row as O’Donoghue and Oliver come in to partner Connacht-bound Robin Copeland.

Munster team:

15. Simon Zebo, 14. Darren Sweetnam, 13. Sammy Arnold, 12. Rory Scannell, 11. Alex Wootton, 10. JJ Hanrahan, 9, James Hart.

1. James Cronin, 2. Mike Sherry, 3. Stephen Archer, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Billy Holland (captain), 6. Jack O’Donoghue, 7. Conor Oliver, 9. Robin Copeland.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne, 17. Dave Kilcoyne, 18. Brian Scott, 19. Darren O’Shea, 20. Tommy O’Donnell, 21. Jack Stafford, 22. Bill Johnston, 23. Dan Goggin.