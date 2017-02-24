Munster v Scarlets at Thomond Park on Friday, 7.35pm kick-off – Live on TG4

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made five changes to his side for Friday night’s round 16 Guinness PRO12 clash with Scarlets at Thomond Park (kick-off 7.35pm).

In announcing changes to the side that grinded out a win away to Ospreys in round 15 last weekend, Friday’s game comes too soon for Jack O’Donoghue, who has an ankle injury, and Rory Scannell who has a knee problem.

Jaco Taute has made a full recovery from his shoulder knock sustained against Newport Gwent Dragons and will start at fullback this weekend.

The other change to the backline sees academy centre Dan Goggin take his place alongside Francis Saili in midfield.

In making his second PRO12 start, academy back row player Conor Oliver makes his first appearance in the number 8 jersey as he joins Dave O’Callaghan and Tommy O’Donnell in the back three.

Dave Foley will partner Billy Holland in the engine room as Stephen Archer takes his place in the front row with Rhys Marshall and Dave Kilcoyne.

In the replacements, Bantry native and first year academy lock Fineen Wycherley is included in his first Guinness PRO12 squad. The 19-year-old Young Munster player has made two starts for the Ireland U20s in this year’s 6 Nations campaign.

Ian Keatley and Andrew Conway return from Ireland camp to be named in the match-day 23.

Munster team:

15. Jaco Taute, 14. Darren Sweetnam, 13. Francis Saili, 12. Dan Goggin, 11. Ronan O’Mahony, 10. Tyler Bleyendaal (captain), 9. Duncan Williams.

1. Dave Kilcoyne, 2. Rhys Marshall, 3. Stephen Archer, 4. Dave Foley, 5. Billy Holland, 6. Dave O’Callaghan, 7. Tommy O’Donnell, 8. Conor Oliver.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne, 17. Peter McCabe, 18. Brian Scott, 19. Darren O’Shea, 20. Fineen Wycherley, 21. Abrie Griesel, 22. Ian Keatley, 23. Andrew Conway.