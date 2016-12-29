Munster’s Darren Sweetnam to see Specialist over Knee Injury

Andrew Conway will also miss the team’s trip to Connacht on New Year’s Eve.

Munster Rugby have today confirmed that the injuries picked up by both Darren Sweetnam and Andrew Conway during Monday’s stellar victory over Leinster will require specialist treatment.

It is thought that the knee injury picked up by 23-year-old Sweetnam came as a consequence of a Zane Kirchner tackle late in the first-half.

Many have questioned whether the Leinster man should have been given his marching orders for the challenge, with the decision to not even award a yellow card coming as a major point of contention to fans of Munster.

Conway, who replaced the stricken Sweetnam during the Pro12 matchup, picked up an elbow injury during the second-half and has also been confirmed as unavailable for this weekend’s battle at the Sportsground.

In more encouraging news for Rassie Erasmus’ side, Francis Saili has seen no ill-effects following his first appearance of the season during Monday’s victory.

Prop Brian Scott has also returned to full training following an elbow injury.

However, an understrength Munster side will line out at the Sportsground this weekend, with this morning’s Munster Injury Bulletin confirming that ‘Rassie Erasmus will be forced to ring a number of changes’.

A combination of injury concerns and the need to maintain the welfare of the provincial side’s international players have left the Munster boss with little choice.

Connacht vs Munster kicks-off at 17:30, this Saturday the 31st of December.