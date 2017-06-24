New Zealand easily beat British & Irish Lions in first test match

It was a walk in the park for New Zealand as they easily beat The Lions, with the highlight for Irish fans being the Sean O’Brien try.



New Zeland 30-15 Britsh & Irish Lions – Result



The Lions got off to the worst start when The All-Blacks went 10-0 up after 14min, George Kruis is pinged for holding on, five metres from his own line. The Lions relaxed for a fraction and that is all it needs. Aaron Smith taps and goes, flinging a pass wide and second-string hooker Codie Taylor plucks Israel Dagg’s pass off his bootstraps out wide to plunge over. Heads-up rugby combined with faultless execution. And Beauden Barrett adds the extras from out on the whitewash.

Then the moment of brilliance, A try from the end of the world from the Lions to set this Test alight.

It was Liam Williams who heeds his coach’s words and summons up the courage to run from deep. A delicious Phil Bennett-style step to sell Kieran Read inside his own 22m and then the Wales full-back is off, darting past Sonny Bill into the open air.Support comes from Elliot Daly and then Jonathan Davies, before Sean O’Brien plunges over after a lung-busting surge to keep up with play. No extras from Owen Farrell but it got them to 13-8 and that was the half time score.

Then there were two tries from New Zealand, firstly from a poor Lions scrum with the flying Ioane scoring in the corner, and then he runs down the sideline for his second try. Easy for The All-Blacks as they went 22pts ahead. 30ts to 8pts.

Webb scored an injury-time consolation try for The Lions, but they were easily beaten and it could be worse next week.

Lions team: L Williams (Wales); A Watson (England), J Davies (Wales), B Te’o (England), E Daly (England); O Farrell (England), C Murray (Ireland); M Vunipola (England), J George (England), T Furlong (Ireland); AW Jones (Wales), G Kruis (England); P O’Mahony (capt, Ireland), S O’Brien (Ireland), T Faletau (Wales).

Replacements: K Owens (Wales), J McGrath (Ireland), K Sinckler (England), M Itoje (England), S Warburton (Wales), R Webb (Wales), J Sexton (Ireland), L Halfpenny (Wales).