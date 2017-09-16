Ospreys v Munster Rugby – Saturday 3.15pm kick-off – Live Score Updates

Munster Rugby’s Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus makes one change for this afternoon’s Guinness PRO14 clash away to Ospreys at Liberty Stadium, kick-off 3.15pm.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE RUGBY PRO 14 UPDATES

The sole change for the southern province’s second Guinness Pro14 game of the new season sees Tyler Bleyendaal return at number 10 to captain the side in Wales.

Irish international John Ryan will make his 100th appearance for Munster, if he takes to the field this afternoon, having made his debut against Cardiff Blues in September 2011. The former Muskerry, CBC and UCC prop becomes the tenth member of the current squad to reach the career milestone.

James Cronin is included among the replacements and could make his first appearance of the season having successfully rehabbed a knee injury.

Munster team:

15. Andrew Conway, 14. Darren Sweetnam, 13. Chris Farrell, 12. Jaco Taute, 11. Alex Wootton, 10. Tyler Bleyendaal (captain), 9. Duncan Williams.

1. Liam O’Connor, 2. Rhys Marshall, 3. Stephen Archer, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Billy Holland, 6. Seán O’Connor, 7. Tommy O’Donnell, 8. Jack O’Donoghue.