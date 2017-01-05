Owen Franks signs with All Blacks and BNZ Crusaders until 2019

The second most capped All Blacks prop of all time, Owen Franks, has recommitted to New Zealand Rugby, re-signing with the All Blacks and BNZ Crusaders Super Rugby until the next Rugby World Cup in 2019.

The 28 year old tighthead prop has been a cornerstone of the All Blacks forward pack since making his Test debut in 2009 and is one of the side’s most consistent players, missing just 15 Tests in seven full seasons.

Franks said: “Whilst there was considerable interest internationally, I felt I wasn’t ready to give up playing with the best players in the game. I also believe that I haven’t reached my full potential yet and don’t want to leave until I feel I have.”

Franks played his 90th Test in the last match of the All Blacks’ recent November Tour against France, is the second most capped All Blacks prop behind Tony Woodcock and the 10th most capped All Black of all time. He made his Super Rugby debut for the Crusaders in 2009 and has made more than 120 appearances for the club.

Commenting on Franks decision to commit to the New Zealand team, All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen said: “On behalf of the All Blacks and New Zealand Rugby, I want to congratulate Owen on his re-commitment to New Zealand. He’s one of the best in the world in his position and his formidable work ethic, commitment to the team’s values and outstanding play make him one of the most respected players in our team and we’re very happy that he has decided to stay.”