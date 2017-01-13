Preview & Team News – Glasgow v Munster on Saturday, Kick-Off 5.30pm

Munster travel to Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday knowing that a win against their hosts, Glasgow Warriors, will guarantee them qualification for the quarter-finals of this year’s European Champions Cup.

After back-to-back wins over Racing 92 in Rounds 3 and 4, however, Glasgow are on track for a third consecutive tournament victory for just the second time in their history, having previously achieved the feat in 2011.

Munster have won four of their five previous games against Scottish opposition in the Champions Cup, although they did lose on their last trip to Scotland against Edinburgh in 2013.

Glasgow have scored 130 points in their last four home games in Europe’s top flight, winning all four and conceding just 31 in reply. Meanwhile two-time tournament winners, Munster, have conceded just 42 points this season, fewer than any other side. They’re also the only team to have conceded less than one try per game on average (three in four games).

CJ Stander has made 15 more carries (69) than any other player this season, and he is one of 12 players to play every minute of the opening four rounds. His Ireland colleague, scrum half Conor Murray, has five try assists, equal top with Connacht’s Jack Carty.

Glasgow have this season’s two leading tacklers in Jonny Gray (62/64) and Ryan Wilson (49/58).

Though Munster have averaged more turnovers won per game (10) than any other side in the campaign, Glasgow have conceded the joint fewest turnovers of any side on average (11 per game).

TEAM NEWS