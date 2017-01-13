Preview & Team News – Glasgow v Munster on Saturday, Kick-Off 5.30pm

Munster travel to Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday knowing that a win against their hosts, Glasgow Warriors, will guarantee them qualification for the quarter-finals of this year’s European Champions Cup.
After back-to-back wins over Racing 92 in Rounds 3 and 4, however, Glasgow are on track for a third consecutive tournament victory for just the second time in their history, having previously achieved the feat in 2011.
Munster have won four of their five previous games against Scottish opposition in the Champions Cup, although they did lose on their last trip to Scotland against Edinburgh in 2013.
Glasgow have scored 130 points in their last four home games in Europe’s top flight, winning all four and conceding just 31 in reply. Meanwhile two-time tournament winners, Munster, have conceded just 42 points this season, fewer than any other side. They’re also the only team to have conceded less than one try per game on average (three in four games).
CJ Stander has made 15 more carries (69) than any other player this season, and he is one of 12 players to play every minute of the opening four rounds. His Ireland colleague, scrum half Conor Murray, has five try assists, equal top with Connacht’s Jack Carty.
Glasgow have this season’s two leading tacklers in Jonny Gray (62/64) and Ryan Wilson (49/58).
Though Munster have averaged more turnovers won per game (10) than any other side in the campaign, Glasgow have conceded the joint fewest turnovers of any side on average (11 per game).
TEAM NEWS
In the front row loose-head prop Dave Kilcoyne starts this weekend with Niall Scannell and John Ryan continuing at hooker and tight-head respectively.
Behind them sees Donnacha Ryan switch sides in the second row with the Tipperary lock joined by Jean Kleyn, who has overcome last week’s illness to make his first European start for the province.
Jack O’Donoghue takes the place of the injured Tommy O’Donnell in the back row as captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander continue at blindside and number 8.
Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal are again the half-back pairing, with no change to the midfield partnership of Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute.
The final changes sees Keith Earls start on the wing this week joining last week’s try scorers Andrew Conway and Simon Zebo in the back three.
Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Donnacha Ryan; Peter O’Mahony Capt., Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.
Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Thomas Du Toit, Dave Foley, Billy Holland, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Francis Saili.
Player injury update - Tommy O’Donnell, who sustained an ankle sprain against Racing 92 will continue to be observed by the medical team, however it is hoped the injury will only require a short-term rehab.
Robin Copeland was not available for selection this week after sustaining a thumb injury against Doncaster in the B&I Cup game last week. The back row will undergo surgery next week and is expected to be ruled out for 6 to 7 weeks.
It has also been confirmed that Sam Arnold, who sustained a knee injury in the same Munster A fixture, will be sidelined for approximately 8 weeks.