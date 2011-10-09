Pro 14 Rugby 2017/18 – List of Connacht Rugby 10 home and 11 away games

Connacht Rugby have Kieran Keane as their new coach and we have the list of the 10 home and 11 away matches in the 2017/8 Pro 14 regular season.

Connacht will be hoping to qualify for the Champions Cup so they will be hoping for two wins to start the season with a bang at the Sportsground as they face four out of the next five matches away from home.

One thing that Connacht fans will notice from the fixture list is that they have only 3 home fixtures between the 23rd of September and the 9th February, but there will some very entertaining European Challenge Cup games in that time at the Sportsground.

List of home matches

Connacht v Glasgow - 7:35pm Saturday, 2nd September.

Connacht v Southern Kings - 7:35pm Saturday, 9th September.

Connacht v Cardiff - 3:15pm Saturday, 23rd September.

Connacht v Munster – 7:35pm Friday, 27th October

Connacht v Cheetahs – 7:35pm Saturday, 4th November

Connacht v Ulster – 7:35pm Saturday, 23rd December

Connacht v Ospreys – 9/10/11 February 2018

Connacht v Zebre – 16/17/18 February 2018

Connacht v Edinburgh 23/24/25 March 2018

Connacht v Leinster 27/28/29 April 2018

List of away matches

Dragons v Connacht – 7:35pm Friday, 15th September.

Scarlets v Connacht – 7:35pm Friday, 29th September.

Ulster v Connacht – 7:35pm Friday, 6th October

Cardiff v Connacht – 7:35pm Friday, 24th November

Zebre v Connacht – 2:15pm Saturday, 2nd December

Leinster v Connacht – 3:15pm Monday, 1st January 2018

Treviso v Connacht – 23/24/25 February 2018

Cheetahs v Connacht 2/3/4 March 2018

Ospreys v Connacht 6/7/8 April 2018

Glasgow Warriors v Connacht 13/14/15 April

Playoffs

Quarter-finals- 4/5/6 May 2018

Semi-finals – 18/19/20 May 2018

Final 26th May 2018