Pro 14 team news: Leinster, Connacht and Ulster rugby name sides

Michael Bent will win his 100th Leinster Rugby cap when the province face Edinburgh Rugby at Myreside on Friday evening in the Guinness PRO14.
Bent made his debut in a 37-7 home win over Zebre at the RDS Arena on 1st December 2012 and has gone on to represent Leinster 22 times in Europe and 77 times in the PRO12/PRO14.
Bent will start at tighthead prop on Friday, with Peter Dooley the starting loosehead.
Will Connors will make his senior Leinster Rugby debut in the PRO14 contest, starting at openside flanker. He is joined by Josh Murphy, who made his senior debut back in November, and Max Deegan, to complete a youthful back row trio.
Dave Kearney will start at full-back for Leinster for the first time since February 2015, with Barry Daly on the left wing.
Fergus McFadden and Luke McGrath have both been released from Ireland camp for the Edinburgh match. McFadden will start on the right wing and McGrath has been named among the replacements
Leinster team v Edinburgh
15. Dave Kearney
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Noel Reid
11. Barry Daly
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Peter Dooley
2. Richardt Strauss (captain)
3. Michael Bent
4. Ross Molony
5. Scott Fardy
6. Josh Murphy
7. Will Connors
8. Max Deegan
Replacements
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Ed Byrne
18. Óisín Heffernan
19. Mick Kearney
20. Peadar Timmins
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Adam Byrne
Experienced lock Andrew Browne comes back into Kieran Keane’s Connacht line up for the Guinness PRO14 clash with in Ospreys in the Sportsground on Friday (Kick Off 7:35pm). Also back from injury and in the starting XV are lock James Cannon and out-half Craig Ronaldson.
With Bundee Aki away on international duty, Tom Farrell and Eoin Griffin form the centre pairing. Likewise, with Kieran Marmion’s absence, Caolin Blade starts at scrum half.
Having recently announced that he will retire at the end of this season, John Muldoon will captain the side from his number 8 position. He will be joined in the back row by Eoghan Masterson at blindside and openside Naulia Dawai.
Connacht team to play Ospreys
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Eoin Griffin
12. Tom Farrell
11. Matt Healy
10. Craig Ronaldson
9. Caolin Blade
1. Denis Coulson
2. Tom McCartney
3. Conor Carey
4. Andrew Browne
5. James Cannon
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Naulia Dawai
8. John Muldoon (captain)
Replacements:
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Peter McCabe
18. Dominic Robertson McCoy
19. Gavin Thornbury
20. James Connolly
21. James Mitchell
22. Jack Carty
23. Pita Ahki
The Ulster team has been announced for the historic visit of Southern Kings to Kingspan Stadium on Friday night (7.35pm kick-off).
Alan O’Connor, a graduate of the Abbey Insurance Ulster Academy, will captain the side for the first time, in what is Head Coach Jono Gibbes’ opening game in charge.
Flyhalf Johnny McPhillips, who has made four appearances as a replacement, will make his first senior start.
Also in the backline, Luke Marshall and Craig Gilroy return from injury lay-offs to earn starting berths at outside centre and right wing respectively.
Ulster team to play Southern Kings
15. Charles Piutau
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. John Cooney
1. Andy Warwick
2. John Andrew
3. Wiehahn Herbst
4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matthew Rea
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Kyle McCall
18. Rodney Ah You
19. Matthew Dalton
20. Chris Henry
21. Jonny Stewart
22. Darren Cave
23. Louis Ludik