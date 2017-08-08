Pro14 Rugby – List of fixtures for Ulster, Munster, Leinster & Connacht

We have the list of fixtures for the 2017/18 Pro 14 rugby championship for Ulster, Munster, Leinster & Connacht.

The new format for the pro14 gives us two conferences and due to the confusion there has been a major delay in announcing the fixtures, but we have got the first five rounds of the new rugby season.

Ulster will host Toyota Cheetahs in the first live match on Friday the 1st of September with Leinster travelling to the Dragons, Munster home to Treviso and finally, Connacht will be hoping for a better start to the season as they host Glasgow in the Sportsground.

September 1-2

Cardiff Blues v Edinburgh (Friday)

Ulster v Toyota Cheetahs (Friday)

Dragons v Leinster 3:15pm Saturday Sept

Scarlets v Southern Kings (Saturday)

Connacht v Glasgow 7:35pm Saturday 2nd Sept

Munster v Treviso – 7:35pm Friday 1st Sept

Ospreys v Zebre

September 8-9

Connacht v Southern Kings 7:35pm Saturday

Edinburgh v Dragons

Glasgow v Ospreys

Leinster v Cardiff Blues 7:35pm Friday

Munster v Toyota Cheetahs 5:15pm Saturday

Treviso v Ulster 6:05pm Saturday

Zebre v Scarlets

September 15-16

Cardiff Blues v Glasgow

Dragons v Connacht

Edinburgh v Treviso

Ospreys v Munster 3:15pm Saturday

Southern Kings v Leinster 2:15pm Saturday

Toyota Cheetahs v Zebre

Ulster v Scarlets 7:35pm Saturday

September 22-23

Connacht v Cardiff Blues 3:15pm Saturday

Glasgow v Munster 7:35pm Friday

Toyota Cheetahs v Leinster 8pm Friday

Ulster v Dragons 7:35pm Friday

Scarlets v Edinburgh

Treviso v Ospreys

Southern Kings v Zebre

September 29-30

Toyota Cheetahs v Ospreys

Dragons v Southern Kings

Glasgow v Treviso

Leinster v Edinburgh 7:35pm Saturday

Munster v Cardiff Blues 1:30pm Saturday

Scarlets v Connacht 7:35pm Friday

Zebre v Ulster 3:35pm Saturday

