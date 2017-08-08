Pro14 Rugby – List of fixtures for Ulster, Munster, Leinster & Connacht

We have the list of fixtures for the 2017/18 Pro 14 rugby championship for Ulster, Munster, Leinster & Connacht.
The new format for the pro14 gives us two conferences and due to the confusion there has been a major delay in announcing the fixtures, but we have got the first five rounds of the new rugby season.
Ulster will host Toyota Cheetahs in the first live match on Friday the 1st of September with Leinster travelling to the Dragons, Munster home to Treviso and finally, Connacht will be hoping for a better start to the season as they host Glasgow in the Sportsground.
September 1-2
Cardiff Blues v Edinburgh (Friday)
Ulster v Toyota Cheetahs (Friday)
Dragons v Leinster 3:15pm Saturday Sept
Scarlets v Southern Kings (Saturday)
Connacht v Glasgow 7:35pm Saturday 2nd Sept
Munster v Treviso – 7:35pm Friday 1st Sept
Ospreys v Zebre
September 8-9
Connacht v Southern Kings 7:35pm Saturday
Edinburgh v Dragons
Glasgow v Ospreys
Leinster v Cardiff Blues 7:35pm Friday
Munster v Toyota Cheetahs 5:15pm Saturday
Treviso v Ulster 6:05pm Saturday
Zebre v Scarlets
September 15-16
Cardiff Blues v Glasgow
Dragons v Connacht
Edinburgh v Treviso
Ospreys v Munster 3:15pm Saturday
Southern Kings v Leinster 2:15pm Saturday
Toyota Cheetahs v Zebre
Ulster v Scarlets 7:35pm Saturday
September 22-23
Connacht v Cardiff Blues 3:15pm Saturday
Glasgow v Munster 7:35pm Friday
Toyota Cheetahs v Leinster 8pm Friday
Ulster v Dragons 7:35pm Friday
Scarlets v Edinburgh
Treviso v Ospreys
Southern Kings v Zebre
September 29-30
Toyota Cheetahs v Ospreys
Dragons v Southern Kings
Glasgow v Treviso
Leinster v Edinburgh 7:35pm Saturday
Munster v Cardiff Blues 1:30pm Saturday
Scarlets v Connacht 7:35pm Friday
Zebre v Ulster 3:35pm Saturday