Rassie Erasmus names his final Munster Rugby team for game v Dragons tonight

Munster’s Director of Rugby South African-born Rassie Erasmus has named his side for the Dragons game at Irish Independent Park tonight in what looks like being his final game in charge (kick-off 7.35pm).

There are 10 changes to the team that lost to Connacht in the Sportsground in the previous round of the Guinness Pro14.

Simon Zebo is named at full-back with Darren Sweetnam (released from Ireland camp) and Alex Wootton, Munster’s top try-scorer this term with five tries, on the wings.

Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell maintain their partnership in the centre, while JJ Hanrahan and Duncan Williams make up the half-back pairing

Rhys Marshall keeps his place at hooker with Greencore Academy player Liam O’Connor and tighthead Stephen Archer completing the front row.

In the second row Jean Kleyn comes in to partner Holland, who will captain the side. The Corkman will make his 170th appearance for Munster tonight and has started all nine of the provinces games this season.

The Munster Rugby back row is made up of Jack O’Donoghue, new signing Chris Cloete and Robin Copeland.

Munster team:

15. Simon Zebo, 14. Darren Sweetnam, 13. Chris Farrell, 12. Rory Scannell, 11. Alex Wootton, 10. JJ Hanrahan, 9. Duncan Williams.

1. Liam O’Connor, 2. Rhys Marshall, 3. Stephen Archer, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Billy Holland (captain), 6. Jack O’Donoghue, 7. Chris Cloete, 8. Robin Copeland.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne, 17. James Cronin, 18. Brian Scott, 19. Darren O’Shea, 20. Mark Flanagan, 21. James Hart, 22. Ian Keatley, 23. Sam Arnold.

There will not be any TV coverage of this game. Tickets will be available on the night with adults tickets starting at €20, Junior/Students from €7, and families €40 (2 adults & 2 kids).