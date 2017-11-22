Ringrose to return after five months out

This Friday night could see the return of Garry Ringrose from injury as he has resumed training ahead of Leinster’s home game in the Pro 14 against the Dragons.

The talented centre hasn’t been seen since he suffered injury on Irelands summer tour of USA and Japan but he is now available again after a five month hiatus.

Leinster are monitoring the 22 year olds progress and even if Friday comes too soon they remain confident he will be available for the game against Treviso next week.

The news will come as a big boost to everyone at Leinster as they look ahead to a crunch double header of Champions Cup games against Exeter next month.

Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster is happy to see Ringrose back on the field.

“He was doing some on-field sessions last week so he’ll be back.

“He looked good last week. He hasn’t done any real contact in training just yet so that will be today and Wednesday.

“Realistically, if he doesn’t play this week, he will definitely play next week.

“The key thing for us with the two PRO14 games, and we’ve got Exeter coming around the corner, we’re optimistic. He’s in a good place. He’s made a good recovery and he’s certainly looking sharp on the training field.”