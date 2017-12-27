Rugby – France sack head coach Guy Novès, Jacques Brunel to take charge

Ireland’s opening day opponents in the 2018 Natwest Six Nations Rugby Championship, France, have sacked their Head Coach Guy Novès, after less than 2 years in charge.

When Ireland travel to the Stade de France on 3rd February 2018, current Bordeaux-Bègles coach Jacques Brunel will be in charge of the French national side.

The decision by the French Union to remove Novès as national coach means the 63 year-old becomes the first-ever French national head coach to be sacked.

The Toulouse-born coach failed to achieve the level of success at international level he had previously attained at club level where he won 10 French titles and four European Cups during his 22 year spell with Stade Toulousain. Novès leaves the national scene with a dismal record of seven wins, 13 defeats and a draw in 22 games.

Jacques Brunel will take charge of the French national team after his club side’s clash with Stade Francais in the Top 14 this weekend. The 63 year-old will sign a contract to take charge until the end of the next Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019.

Brunel won the European Challenge Cup with Colomiers in 1998 before leading them to Heineken Cup success the following year, and then coaching Pau to their European Challenge Cup victory in 2000.

He won the Top 14 title with Perpignan in 2009, and was in charge of the Italian national team from 2011 until 2016, when he returned to the Top 14 to coach Bordeaux-Bègles.