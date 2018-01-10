Rugby: Munster contract extensions for Billy Holland, Stephen Archer & Kevin O’Byrne

Munster Rugby has confirmed contract extensions for Billy Holland, Stephen Archer and Kevin O’Byrne.

The senior trio have all put pen to paper recently while Munster Rugby Academy players Liam O’Connor, Fineen Wycherley and Calvin Nash have also committed to the province.

32-year-old Holland, the most senior squad member with 176 caps, has signed a two-year deal that will see him remain with his native province until June 2020. Holland, a key member of the squad, started the first 16 games of this campaign, only missing out on his first match-day inclusion last weekend.

Fellow Cork-men Archer and O’Byrne have also signed new two-year deals.

Tighthead prop Archer has featured in every game this season and the 30-year-old made his 151st appearance in red against Connacht in Thomond Park last Saturday.

At 26, hooker O’Byrne made his European debut against Racing 92 in October last and went on to start against Leicester Tigers in Welford Road in round 4 of this season’s Champions Cup. O’Byrne has played for Munster on 28 occasions.

Munster Rugby Academy prop Liam O’Connor will advance to a two-year senior contract at the start of the 2018-19 season. After making his European debut as a replacement against Stade Francais in January 2016, the 22-year-old Corkman went on to make his breakthrough at the start of this campaign, with 11 appearances in the first 12 games of the season.

Bantry, Co. Cork-born Munster Rugby Academy forward Fineen Wycherley will make the step up at the end of the season having signed a one-year development deal. The 20-year-old lock has made six appearances in the Guinness PRO14.

Academy winger Calvin Nash has also signed up to a one-year development contract for the beginning of the 2018-19 season. The 20-year-old Limerick winger has made four appearances so far in the Guinness PRO14.