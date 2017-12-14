Rugby Transfer News – Kieran Marmion extends contract with Connacht Rugby

To the joy of Connacht Rugby fans, there was a superb announcement this morning with the news that Irish international scrum half Kieran Marmion has extended his contract.

Marmion joined the Connacht Academy in 2011 and since his arrival in the Sportsground he has made over 130 appearances for Connacht, winning a PRO12 Championship medal in 2016. The 25 year old has also earned 18 international caps for Ireland. His contract extension will now take him beyond the next Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Commenting on the signing, Connacht Rugby CEO, Willie Ruane said: “Kieran has been an outstanding player for us since he joined the Connacht Academy in 2011. As a Connacht player he has earned 18 caps for Ireland and we are extremely proud of his achievements for club and country. Kieran is ambitious about what Connacht can achieve in the coming years and we are delighted that he has extended his contract with the province.”

Commenting on his contract extension, Kieran Marmion added: “Since joining the Connacht Academy I have received great guidance from coaches and management in the club and I am extremely proud of what we have achieved to date. As a squad, we are excited about the coming seasons and are working towards bringing more success to the province. With the World Cup in 2019 only around the corner, I hope to be involved in the Irish squad in the years to come.”