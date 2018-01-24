Rugby transfer news – Leinster wonderkid signs up to Senior deal

Leinster’s highly rated Jordan Larmour has put pen to paper on a Senior contract with the club.

The exciting full back had a further two years left on his Academy contract with the club but such has been his progression he is now being fast tracked into a full time senior deal.

The season started off slowly for Larmour but a brilliant try in an interpro Derby against Ulster back in October got him on people’s radar and then he exploded into full view with one of the tries of the season as he ran from halfway to score and in the process help an understrength Leinster overcome Munster in their own backyard on St. Stephens Day.

Since then the former St. Andrews schoolboy has started both of Leinster’s Champions cup games in recent weeks against Glasgow and Montpellier as they finished at top seeds and although he didn’t do anything spectacular he didn’t do anything wrong either as the club set up a quarter final date with three in a row chasing Saracens.

Larmour recently received his first official call up to the Irish squad and he is currently away with them in Spain as they go through their paces in preparation for the beginning of the Six Nations in ten days’ time.

Ireland begin their campaign against France and it will be interesting to see whether the player will make his debut over the course of the tournament in what will no doubt be a signal of intent from the Irish coach Joe Schmidt

Speaking at the launch of the Six Nations in London the Ireland coach gave his reasons for calling up Larmour.

“I saw him when he was fresh out of St. Andrew’s College and he’s been into our camp before – the first time was probably 16 months ago during the November series”.

“So we’ve spent a bit of time having Jordan in and to get him in permanently now is to potentially accelerate his progress into the matchday squad and into, potentially, a starting 15.

“The things that we’ve seen in Jordan… obviously, the most visible things are his ability to accelerate, to change direction, but he’s a skilful young man as well. He’s effective in the air, his passing skills are good, he fully commits to the physical aspects of the game as well.

“He’s a really good kid, Jordan, so that’s always a compelling factor as well.”