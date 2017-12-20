Rugby transfer news – Tom Farrell extends contract with Connacht

Connacht Rugby have announced that centre Tom Farrell has extended his contract with the province up to the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 24 year old has made over 20 appearances for the province since arriving in the Sportsground in January. Farrell was previously a member of the Ireland under-20 squad for the 2013 Junior World Championship.

Commenting on the contract extension, Connacht Head Coach Kieran Keane said: “Tom has had a good start to the season and has really developed his game during his time with us. He is one of a number of ambitious young players currently in the squad and he has a bright future ahead of him. I am delighted that he has committed to Connacht for the next two seasons.”

Speaking on his decision to extend his time with Connacht, Tom Farrell said:

“Having spent some time in England in 2016 it was great to get an opportunity to sign for Connacht back in January of this year. I have been really impressed with the setup in Connacht and I think my game has benefited from the coaching I have received since arriving last season. I am delighted to be able to commit to the province for the next two seasons and hope to be part of more success for Connacht in the years to come.”