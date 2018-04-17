Rugby Transfer News – Where next for Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson?

English rugby side Exeter chiefs have this morning rubbished reports that former Ulster and Ireland centre Stuart Olding was to join the club.

The Aviva Premiership leaders’ forward coach Rob Hunter has since come out and said regarding the reported move ‘Olding is not on our radar at all’. This coming on the back of the Chiefs superb 45-5 win over London Irish on Sunday.

Jackson and Olding had their contracts with both the IRFU and Ulster cancelled on Saturday, after an internal review was conducted. The duo were acquitted last month in a high-profile case in Belfast. When asked to comment on the Olding move Hunter said, ‘I can tell you what I know is nothing’. He went on to say it wasn’t something discussed in the office. Exeter have been linked with several players in the past only for them rumours to eventually peter out. Commenting on that Hunter said ‘’So it’s another one of those where we’ve been linked to somebody, but we’ve not spoken to an agent and we’ve not spoken to a player’’.

As already mentioned the IRFU and Ulster rugby cancelled both players contracts on Saturday and in a statement they said, ‘Following a review, conducted in the aftermath of recent court proceedings, the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby have revoked the contracts of Patrick Jackson and Stuart Olding with immediate effect’.

Jackson had been linked with French club CLERMONT Auvergne in the past few days, but they also have came out to say he will not be signing for them.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Clermont head coach Franck Azéma says the reports were ‘false information’ and they have made no contact with Jackson, and there is ‘no desire on our part to engage his services.’

“The Irish out-half will not come,” Azéma stated, before adding that the club have sufficient resources in the half-back department, naming Camille Lopez, Patricio Fernandez, Ice Toeava and Dorian Lavernhe.

“With the constraints imposed by the salary cap, it is not possible to strengthen the position of out-half where the current solutions are numerous,” he said.

So where next for the two Ulster men I think your guess is as good as mine.