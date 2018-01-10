Rugby transfer news – Zebo off to Paris as Racing Move secured

Racing 92 have confirmed they have captured the signing of Simon Zebo for next season just a few days before they play Munster in a crunch Champions Cup tie.

It was back in October that it was revealed that the talented full back wouldn’t be signing a new IRFU contract but its only now that we have confirmation of his destination.

Racing 92 were always the front runners and with Donnacha Ryan already in situ the fluent French speaker is sure to fit right in.

The timing of the news is sure to cause outrage in the Munster ranks and many will feel this is a ploy to knock both Zebo and Munster off their game ahead of the weekend.

In the interview the Cork man explains what it will be like when the two teams face off on Sunday.

“Of course it’s going to be a very, very big game. A difficult match for both teams but especially for the Munster. We will have to do the maximum, give everything we have and not make mistakes if we want to make a result. Racing is one of the best teams in Europe but hey, Munster too.”

Munster go into the game four points ahead of the Paris club and Zebo knows it will be tough for the fans to see him leave come the Summer but he feels it’s the best choice for him.

“It was difficult at first but I think they understood and accepted my decision. They wished me success in this challenge. The decision was very difficult to make, I had a great connection with them, with everyone at the club but it was the right moment.”