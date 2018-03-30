Semi-Finals venues for European Champions Cup revealed, but dependent on this weekend’s results

With a busy weekend of European rugby ahead, the EPRC has announced that Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, as well as three French stadiums – Saint-Etienne’s Stade Geoffroy Guichard, the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice and Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux – have been chosen as the venues which are in line to host this season’s Champions Cup semi-finals on 21st and 22nd April.

The decision as to which of the venues will actually host the semi-finals is dependent on results in this weekend’s quarter-finals games.

If Scarlets defeat La Rochelle in the first of the Champions Cup quarter-finals this evening, they will travel to play either number one-ranked Leinster Rugby at the Aviva Stadium, or holders Saracens at the Ricoh Arena.

If Champions Cup debutants, La Rochelle, emerge victorious, they will earn home country advantage and will meet the winners of Sunday’s Leinster v Saracens tie at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

If Munster Rugby defeat RC Toulon on Saturday, they will travel to France to play either ASM Clermont Auvergne at Stade Geoffroy Guichard or Racing 92 at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

If, however, Toulon win in Limerick, they will have home country advantage at the Allianz Riviera Stadium against the winners of Sunday’s Clermont v Racing 92 quarter-final.

The format for the semi-final matches in the Champions Cup recognises performances by clubs during the pool stage as well as the achievement of winning a quarter-final match away from home.

The Champions Cup semi-finals are played at venues designated by EPCR which have been selected in this instance in conjunction with the Irish Rugby Football Union, Premiership Rugby and the Ligue Nationale de Rugby.



Champions Cup semi-finals – 21-22 April 2018

SF 1: if Leinster Rugby v Scarlets – Aviva Stadium (Dublin).

SF 1: if Saracens v Scarlets – Ricoh Arena (Coventry).

SF 1: if La Rochelle v Leinster Rugby – Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux).

SF 1: if La Rochelle v Saracens – Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux).

SF 2: if ASM Clermont Auvergne v Munster Rugby – Stade Geoffroy Guichard (Saint-Etienne).

SF 2: if Racing 92 v Munster Rugby – Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux).

SF 2: if RC Toulon v ASM Clermont Auvergne – Alllianz Riviera Stadium (Nice).

SF 2: if RC Toulon v Racing 92 – Allianz Riviera Stadium (Nice).

2018 Champions Cup final: Saturday, 12 May 2018: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao (17.45).