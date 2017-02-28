Seven Leinster Academy players awarded senior contracts

Leinster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that seven members of the Leinster Academy have been awarded senior contracts.

The seven players are Ross Byrne, Joey Carbery, Nick McCarthy, Rory O’Loughlin, Andrew Porter, James Ryan and Peadar Timmins.

Between them they have played 55 times for Leinster in the Champions Cup and Guinness PRO12 this season, contributing 15 tries and 142 points.

Commenting on the news Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen commented:

“We invest a huge amount of time and resources into our Academy system in Leinster and we very much see these players and this model as the future of this club. I am excited by the challenge that lies ahead of them as they look to kick on in their careers.”

Cullen reflected on the journey to this point for the players and how big a day this was for those that had supported them along the way.

“They have been performing well over the last few seasons with their clubs in the AIL or with Leinster ‘A’ in the British & Irish Cup but we have also seen them perform on a daily basis in training and at the very highest level with Leinster and Ireland.”