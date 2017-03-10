Six Nations Result & Updated Table – Wales beat Ireland

It was another cracking Six Nations match as Wales beat Ireland in what was a very tough battle at the Millennium stadium. Wales are up to 3rd in the table.

Wales survived an Ireland fightback to claim a pressure-relieving win and hand England a chance to clinch the Six Nations title against Scotland.

Wing George North scored two tries as the hosts opened up a nine-point lead early in the second half.

Ireland, inspired by Johnny Sexton, almost turned the game on its head.

Wales repulsed waves of attacks before Jamie Roberts clinched the victory with a 78th-minute try after Taulupe Faletau’s charge down.

Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Scott Williams, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb; 1-Rob Evans, 2-Ken Owens, 3-Tomas Francis, 4-Jake Ball, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 6-Sam Warburton, 7-Justin Tipuric, 8-Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Samson Lee, 19-Luke Charteris, 20-Taulupe Faletau, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Sam Davies, 23-Jamie Roberts.

Ireland: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Simon Zebo, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 1-Jack McGrath, 2-Rory Best (captain), 3-Tadhg Furlong, 4-Donnacha Ryan, 5-Devin Toner, 6-CJ Stander, 7-Sean O’Brien, 8-Jamie Heaslip.

Replacements: 16-Niall Scannell, 17-Cian Healy, 18-John Ryan, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Peter O’Mahony, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Paddy Jackson, 23-Tommy Bowe

Keith Wood Former Ireland captain on BBC One

On the late decision to disallow an Ireland try:

“It’s very tight, as tight a margin as you could imagine, but it was a penalty.

We queried the selection, the whole 23. There was an awful lot of trust and pressure placed on those players. Tipruic and Warburton were excellent. They out-classed the Irish back row. They fully deserved their win. It was as compelling a game of rugby as you can have.

Paul O’Connell Former Ireland captain on BBC One

Phenomenal match. These boys are going to be so sore for next week’s game. At some of the breaks in play, you wondered how they were going to carry on.

