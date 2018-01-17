Six Nations squad news

Warren Gatland has named a 39 man Welsh squad ahead of the six nations with uncapped duo Jamie Davies and Josh Adams getting called up for the first time.

Davies who is a brother of Jonathan has been in fine form in the back row for Pro 14 leaders Scarlets while Adams is the English Premiership’s top scorer with the Worcester Warriors.

As well as that duo, Alan Wyn Jones will captain the side as the Red Dragon have to do without both Sam Warburton and Dan Lydiate due to respective injuries.

The Kiwi has called up both Toby Faletau and George North however who are currently on the casualty list.

Wales will open up their Championship campaign with an opening round fixture against Scotland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Meanwhile Gregor Townsend has named his first Scotland Six Nations panel with 40 players being called up.

There is a quartet of uncapped players included as Edinburgh trio Blair Kinghorn, Nathan Fowles and Murray McCallum getting the call as well as Glasgow’s D’arcy Rae.

Townsend is in the fortunate position of being able to recall the likes of Richie Gray and Greg Laidlaw who missed out on the Scots excellent November showing.

John Barclay will captain the side while both Scott Lawson and John Welsh are back after a few years absence.

Like North and Faletau for the Welsh, Townsend has Stuart Hogg in the squad even though he is sidelined at the moment.

Wales squad

Rob Evans (Scarlets)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets )

Nicky Smith (Ospreys)

Scott Baldwin (Ospreys)

Elliot Dee (Dragons)

Ken Owens (Scarlets)

Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs)

Samson Lee (Scarlets)

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues)

Adam Beard (Ospreys)

Bradley Davies (Ospreys)

Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues)

Cory Hill (Dragons)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys)

James Davies (Scarlets)

Taulupe Faletau (Bath)

Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Blues)

Ross Moriarty (Gloucester)

Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues)

Aaron Shingler (Scarlets)

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys)

Aled Davies (Scarlets)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets)

Rhys Webb (Ospreys)

Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues)

Dan Biggar (Ospreys)

Rhys Patchell (Scarlets)

Rhys Priestland (Bath)

Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys)

Owen Williams (Gloucester)

Scott Williams (Scarlets)

Josh Adams (Worcester Warriors)

Hallam Amos (Dragons)

Alex Cuthbert (Cardiff Blues)

Steff Evans (Scarlets)

Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets)

George North (Northampton Saints)

Liam Williams (Saracens)

Scotland Squad

John Barclay (Scarlets)

Simon Berghan (Edinburgh)

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow)

Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh)

David Denton (Worcester Warriors)

Cornell Du Preez (Edinburgh)

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)

Jonny Gray (Glasgow)

Richie Gray (Toulouse)

Luke Hamilton (Leicester)

Rob Harley (Glasgow)

Scott Lawson (Newcastle Falcons)

Murray McCallum (Edinburgh)

Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)

Gordon Reid (London Irish)

D’arcy Rae (Glasgow)

Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)

George Turner (Glasgow)

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Jon Welsh (Newcastle Falcons)

Ryan Wilson (Glasgow)

Mark Bennett (Edinburgh)

Alex Dunbar (Glasgow)

Nick Grigg (Glasgow)

Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons)

Stuart Hogg (Glasgow)

Pete Horne (Glasgow)

Ruaridh Jackson (Glasgow)

Huw Jones (Glasgow)

Lee Jones (Glasgow)

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)

Greig Laidlaw (Clermont)

Sean Maitland (Saracens)

Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks)

Ali Price (Glasgow)

Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow)

Finn Russell (Glasgow)

Tommy Seymour (Glasgow)

Duncan Taylor (Saracens)

Nathan Fowles (Edinburgh)