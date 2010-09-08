The fixtures for 2017/18 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup revealed on Tuesday, 22 August at 3.00pm

The fixtures for the 2017/18 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup season will be announced on Tuesday, 22 August at 3.00pm (UK and Irish time).

The dates, venues, kick-off times and television coverage for the matches in Rounds 1 to 4 will be forwarded to media by press release and will also be available to the public on epcrugby.com and on EPCR’s social media channels.

The dates, venues, kick-off times and broadcast details for the matches in Rounds 5 and 6 will be announced in December following the conclusion of the Round 4 fixtures.

Once the Pool Draws for both tournaments are completed, the fixtures are decided by means of a scheduling process which includes consultation with the 40 participating clubs, league bodies and broadcasters across each territory.

EPCR is challenged with producing a balanced and fair schedule which takes into account club preferences, restrictions at many shared stadia, date requests associated with moves to larger venues as well as ensuring that its broadcasters across Europe can cover as many compelling matches as possible from Thursday evening through to Sunday.

EPCR is able to move the scheduling process forward in earnest once the fixtures of all three of Europe’s professional leagues are announced.

2017/18 Champions Cup pools

Pool 1: Wasps, La Rochelle, Ulster Rugby, Harlequins

Pool 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne, Saracens, Ospreys, Northampton Saints

Pool 3: Exeter Chiefs, Leinster Rugby, Montpellier, Glasgow Warriors

Pool 4: Munster Rugby, Racing 92, Leicester Tigers, Castres Olympique

Pool 5: Scarlets, RC Toulon, Bath Rugby, Benetton Rugby

2017/18 Challenge Cup pools

Pool 1: Newcastle Falcons, Dragons, Bordeaux-Bègles, Enisei-STM

Pool 2: Cardiff Blues, Sale Sharks, Lyon, Toulouse

Pool 3: Gloucester Rugby, Pau, Zebre Rugby, Agen

Pool 4: Stade Francais Paris, Edinburgh Rugby, London Irish, Krasny Yar

Pool 5: Brive, Connacht Rugby, Worcester Warriors, Oyonnax

EPCR weekends

Round 1: 12/13/14/15 October

Round 2: 19/20/21/22 October

Round 3: 7/8/9/10 December

Round 4: 14/15/16/17 December

Round 5: 11/12/13/14 January 2018

Round 6: 18/19/20/21 January 2018

Quarter-finals: 29/30/31 March – 1 April 2018

Semi-finals: 20/21/22 April 2018

2018 Bilbao Finals

Challenge Cup final: Friday 11 May, San Mamés Stadium

Champions Cup final: Saturday 12 May, San Mamés Stadium