The Irish Under-19s had an excellent game against Japan

A Six-Try Victory for the Irish Under-19s

The Irish Under-19 team, sponsored by PricewaterhouseCoopers, kicked off their busy schedule of four matches in just 15 days with an entertaining victory over Japan’s U-19 team with a final score of 40 – 29 in the first fixture at Energia Park.

An Excellent Start for the Irish

Tom Tierney’s squad will face the same team on Wednesday before a double-header against the French at the Sportsground, and their campaign was started in fine style.

They ran in six tries, and the result was never in doubt from the minute Ireland managed to score three tries in just five minutes midway through the game’s opening half -sending punters usually involved in the eSports betting Australia offers scrambling to get in on the action!

The team overcame an early blow when they lost fullback Jonathan Wren who suffered a leg injury in the game’s third minute, but they didn’t lose any time in taking the initiative, and the opening try arrived only four minutes after that.

Strong Play for the Match

Diligent captain Azure Allison, along with Scott Penny and Luke Clohessy, were the choice of the forwards, along with the efficient Billy Scannell, Charlie Ryan, and Josh Wycherley, as they laid a solid foundation up front and provided a quick ball for the backs.

Centre Sean French, who definitely caught the eye in the attack, managed a clever chip to Ireland’s U-20 team capped winger James McCarthy, who then drew the last man and made an inside pass for French to touch down. Out-half Bruce Houston’s well-timed conversion meant that Ireland were seven points up.

A Break for the Home Side’s Focus

An extended injury break for Mamoru Harada to get attention for an injury seemed to cause the home side to experience a break in their concentration, and, when play began once more, centre Shu Yamamoto pushed through to touch down, and out-half Otoya Kihara added the extras, drawing the sides level.

McCarthy’s lead try in the 20th minute had him intercepting Yamamoto’s pass to score near the posts, and the second Irish try in as many minutes was made when Iwan Hughes made the first break and linked with Conor Phillips, who passed the ball back inside for the fullback to score.

McCarthy Stole the Show

McCarthy was once more involved in the fourth Irish try in the game’s 25th minute, and Houston converted three of the four tries in the first half, as the Irish turned 26 – 7 around to the good.

A Good Second Half for Japan

Japan made a bright start to the game’s second half, and got rewarded when Shu Yamamoto slotted in a good penalty. They then made further inroads when right wing Kai Yamamoto showed an excellent turn of space, springing over in the right corner.

It was game on when the score reached 26 – 17, but the Irish steadied the ship with a try in minute 49. French ran well into the 22, and the home team moved the ball out to the left-hand side for Hughes to power over for a second try in that corner.

The superbly-struck conversion by Houston gave Ireland a little breathing space when it got to 33-17, and Hugh Lane, replacing McCarthy on the left wing, got involved in Ireland’s sixth touchdown.

Kai Yamamoto grabbed a couple of tries later on in order to claim a hat-trick, but Ireland had done their job, and gave good value.