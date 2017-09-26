Ulster Bank All Ireland League Rugby – Round-Up, Results and Divisional Scores

Skerries teenager Ciaran Frawley converted four of UCD’s five tries and kicked a penalty as they dished out a 36-8 derby defeat to Dublin University, moving to the top of Ulster Bank League Division 1A in the process.

UCD made light of the absence of their Ireland Sevens internationals, who were busy training for next weekend’s DHL Oktoberfest 7s in Munich, as Stephen Murphy’s intercept try cancelled out Michael Courtney’s initial score at the Belfield Bowl. Keelan McKenna, Jamie Glynn, Ronan Foley and Tim Carroll touched down for the hosts, who welcomed back Frawley’s Ireland Under-20 team-mate Tommy O’Brien as a second half replacement.

Flanker Niall Lalor bagged a brace of tries as second-placed Terenure College claimed the scalp of defending champions Cork Constitution in a 10-try thriller at Lakelands. ’Nure held off a late surge to win 39-35, with the Dubliners giving a league debut to Joe Schmidt’s son Tim, the 21-year-old scrum half who played for the Toulouse Espoirs last season.

Second row Dean Moore, a recent signing from Auch, and Munster hooker Mike Sherry accounted for two of Garryowen’s four tries in their 29-17 bonus point dismissal of Buccaneers, while Lansdowne’s back-three of Daniel McEvoy, Mark O’Keefe and Eamonn Mills all crossed in the second half of their 25-5 victory over Young Munster on the Aviva Stadium’s main pitch.

In Division 1B Naas are two points clear at the top having run in four tries past UL Bohemians at Forenaughts. Player-coach Johne Murphy (13 points) and Fionn Higgins, who scored his third try of the campaign, steered the Kildare men to a 28-13 victory. Munster’s JJ Hanrahan started opposite Murphy as Bohs out-half, in his first game back from a shoulder injury.

Hanrahan’s provincial colleague, hooker Duncan Casey, returned from injury with a solid 40 minutes in Shannon’s 18-3 success against Old Belvedere. Try scorers Seán McCarthy and Stephen Fitzgerald both starred on Thomond Park’s main pitch, with the latter’s younger brother Conor kicking Shannon’s other points.

Ulster’s Johnny McPhillips was back with a bang for Ballynahinch, scoring 12 points on his return from the groin injury which kept him out of the summer’s World Rugby Under-20 Championship. ’Hinch were the only Ulster club to win in Division 1B, taking a 27-6 verdict against Old Wesley thanks to tries from McPhillips, Conor Kelly, Richard Reaney and Aaron Cairns.

Flanker Kevin Allen produced a man-of-the-match performance as Dolphin edged out Ballymena 10-6, while recently-retired Munster centre Cian Bohane weighed in with a hat-trick of tries as UCC came from 21 points down to draw 31-31 with Banbridge at Rifle Park. 19-year-old talent Michael Lowry had a try-scoring debut for Bann.

Division 1A Results:

Garryowen 29 Buccaneers 17.

Lansdowne 25 Young Munster 5.

Terenure College 39 Cork Constitution 35.

UCD 36 Dublin University 8.

Clontarf 33 St. Mary’s College 16.

Division 1B Results:

Ballymena 6 Dolphin 10.

Ballynahinch 27 Old Wesley 6.

Banbridge 31 UCC 31.

Naas 28 UL Bohemians 13.

Shannon 18 Old Belvedere 3.

Division 2A Results:

Blackrock College 13 Cashel 27.

Galwegians 10 City of Armagh 26.

Greystones 23 Corinthians 28.

Malone 21 Highfield 14.

Queen’s University 31 Nenagh Ormond 37.

Division 2B Results:

Skerries 27 Wanderers 34.

City of Derry 32 Belfast Harlequins 17.

Navan 13 Rainey Old Boys 20.

Old Crescent 45 MU Barnhall 26.

Sunday’s Well 10 Dungannon 19.

Division 2C Results:

Omagh 29 Midleton 29.

Seapoint 12 Bangor 8.

Sligo 36 Malahide 14.

Tullamore 20 Thomond 27.

Bective Rangers 21 Bruff 33.