Ulster Bank League – Division 1A – Lansdowne’s grip on top spot tightens

Some games in the Ulster Bank League this weekend were played on Friday night due to the Ireland v South Africa game in the 2017 Guinness International Series on Saturday evening. This is a review of Division 1A games.

Clontarf 0 Lansdowne 9

Scott Deasy’s kicking boot helped Landowne tighten their grip on top spot in Ulster Bank League Division 1A through a 9-0 victory, their seventh straight win of the League season.

A disallowed try from Matt D’Arcy was the closest Clontarf came to registering a score on the night.

Garryowen 6 Young Munster 3



Garryowen edged past their Limerick rivals with Neil Cronin scoring the winning penalty.

Ireland Under-20 international Alan Tynan returned in Munsters’ number 10 jersey, a fifth-minute scrum penalty in front of the posts allowing him to boot the visitors in front.

Garryowen’s captain Cronin scored two penalties after 11 and 27 minutes to give them a 6-3 advantage by the half hour mark.

Tynan missed a kick from wide on the right, and although Cronin was off target from 40-plus metres, his earlier successful penalties proved enough for Conan Doyle’s men.

St. Mary’s College 15 Dublin University 18

Dublin University, second from bottom of the league, scored a crucial 18-15 win at St. Mary’s, their third victory in four league games.

Mary’s had a 15-3 lead through tries from Marcus O’Driscoll and Tim Maupin who scored on the counter, with Conor Dean converting from the touchline.

Trinity openside Richard Dunne touched down before the interval. Patient build-up play was then rewarded with hooker Paddy Finlay’s try, and winger Mollen, who ended the night with eight points, split the sides with half an hour remaining.

Ireland Under-20 international Dean missed a chance to level off the tee, and as Mary’s went for the win late on with two penalties sent towards the corner, the students defence forced a penalty to close out a narrow victory.

Terenure College 17 UCD 22



Josh Murphy made the break which led to Gavin Mullin’s crucial try in UCD’s 22-17 win away to Terenure College.

Terenure trailed 22-7 after 58 minutes but a Jake Swaine try three minutes later, followed by a James Thornton penalty, reduced the deficit to five points.

A quick tap saw Liam Hyland cross from close range before a charge-down led to Terenure’s Eoin Joyce replying just two minutes later.

A Ciarán Frawley penalty and a scrum-won penalty try put eight points between the sides at the break. UCD’s defence frustrated the hosts who, despite cancelling out Mullin’s try, failed to reel them in.