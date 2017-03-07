Ulster Bank League Divisions 1A Round Up & Standings – St Mary’s win the ‘Battle of Dublin 6W’

Limerick side Garryowen were the big losers in the Ulster Bank League Division 1A over the weekend, falling from fifth to eighth place courtesy of a 19-3 defeat at Dublin University.

Only seven points now cover the bottom six sides in the table, with Trinity College’s second win in three games helping them climb into seventh place overall.

Munster Rugby’s Sam Arnold played for an hour but had little opportunity to make an impact for the Light Blues, with the students dominating second half possession and number 8 Tom Ryan’s pushover try in the 73rd minute sealing the result.

Leinster lock Ian Nagle was among the try scorers as St. Mary’s College who won the ‘Battle of Dublin 6W’, coming out 20-13 winners at home to Terenure College.

Terry Kennedy and Nagle both touched down before half-time and influential out-half Dave Fanagan ran in a third try in the 53rd minute. Late tries from replacements Stephen O’Neill and Conor Weakliam secured a losing bonus point for second-from-bottom ‘Nure.

Leinster prop Andrew Porter scored a crucial try for UCD as they overturned a half-time deficit to defeat second-placed Young Munster 20-13 at the Belfield Bowl.

In a week in which Porter’s first senior contract with the province was confirmed, the powerful 21-year-old returned to club duty, switching sides to tighthead, and helped them to their first victory in three games, with out-half Matthew Gilsenan kicking15 points.

Forwards Brian Hayes and Luke Cahill both crossed the line as Cork Constitution edged out bottom side Old Belvedere in a hard-fought 16-10 triumph at Temple Hill in Cork. Only two points separate Munsters (44 points), Con (43) and Clontarf (42) in the top four, with Lansdowne still six points clear at the summit.

In Division 1B, champions-elect Buccaneers overcame Dolphin 19-5 in Athlone with returning winger Jordan Conroy scoring his 14th try in as many league rounds.

Second-placed UL Bohemians, who trail Buccaneers by 16 points, got back to winning ways courtesy of a 30-23 success at Ballymena. Backs Harry Fleming, Robbie Bourke and Colin Ryan had a try each for UL.

Converted efforts from Aidan Moynihan and Adam Griggs saw Galwegians and Old Wesley share the spoils (7-7) at Crowley Park, while player-coach Tom Hayes and Munster Rugby’s Duncan Casey were part of Shannon’s pack in their 20-14 home win over UCC. Current Ireland Under-20 international Conor Fitzgerald kicked 10 points for the Limerick men.