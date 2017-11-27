Ulster Bank League Rugby – Division 1A Round-Up – Lansdowne now 10 points clear at the top

Results from this weekend’s action in the Ulster Bank League – Division 1A

Results

Lansdowne 21 Terenure 13.

Dublin University 28 Garryowen 37.

Buccaneers 19 UCD 13.

Cork Constitution 21 St. Mary’s College 19.

Young Munster 22 Clontarf 23.

Lansdowne 21 Terenure 13

Lansdowne moved 10 points clear at the top of the Division 1A standings, having won their clash with Terenure College 21-13.

Mike Ruddock’s claimed their eighth successive victory of the league run, landing a crucial blow on the hour mark when winger Daniel McEvoy scored a breakaway try while the hosts were down to 13 men.

Dublin University 28 Garryowen 37



Garryowen move into second place in the Ulster Bank League Division 1A thanks to a 37-28 bonus point win over Dublin University at College Park.

Munster Academy’s Liam Coombes scored a hat-trick of tries in a nine-try encounter which saw Trinity pick up a try-scoring bonus point.

Buccaneers 19 UCD 13



Bottom side Buccaneers ended their seven-match losing streak by taking a 19-13 verdict at home to UCD.

Buccs captain Shane Layden chipped in with a try and in-form winger Rory O’Connor also touched down for the seventh time this season, while there were big performances from half-backs Luke Carty, who kicked nine points, and Connacht’s Conor McKeon who earned the man-of-the-match award.

Cork Constitution 21 St. Mary’s College 19



Tomás Quinlan gave his side a crucial home win as they overcame St. Mary’s College 21-19 at Temple Hill.

Quinlan’s late penalty denied Mary’s their first victory in four rounds, despite an all-round impressive performance from Peter Burke’s side.

Young Munster 22 Clontarf 23

Replacement Conor Kelly scored the decisive penalty with the last kick of the game as Clontarf claimed a 23-22 victory at Young Munster.

Munsters fell 15 points in arrears and came back to lead twice in the second half, however the Dublin side had the final say as Kelly nervelessly kicked his first Ulster Bank League points.