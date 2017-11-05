Ulster Bank League Rugby Divisions 1A & 1B – Weekend Round-Up and Results

Here is a round-up and results details from this weekend’s action in Divisions 1A & 1B of the Ulster Bank League.

Division 1A Results

Lansdowne 32 Garryowen 22

Terenure College 27 Buccaneers 21

Young Munster 51 St. Mary’s College 7

UCD 24 Clontarf 31

Dublin University 3 Cork Constitution 28

Division 1A league leaders Lansdowne overcame Garryowen 32-22 in a seven-try contest in Dublin, despite the Limerick side leading 17-10 at half-time.

Lansdowne’s determined pack lay laying the foundation for a quartet of tries from centres Harry Brennan and Mark O’Keefe (2) and hooker Tyrone Moran, while flanker Jack O’Donoghue produced a man of the match performance in victory over the Munster side who now find themselves in fifth position in the league standings.

Mike Ruddock’s side are three points clear of fellow Leinster side Terenure College who were bonus point winners – 27-21 – over 14-man Buccaneers.

Young Munster, who came late last weekend to defeat Cork Constitution, were easy 51-7 bonus point winners over St. Mary’s College, with Munster Academy back rower Gavin Coombes scoring two of the Limerick side’s seven tries.

Matt D’Arcy claimed his sixth league try of the season as Clontarf got the better of UCD, claiming a bonus point in a 31-24 victory.

Cork Constitution bounced back to winning ways following last weekend’s home defeat with a convincing 28-3 bonus point win over Dublin University at College Park, with tries from Lar Coughlan, Conor Kindregan, Ross O’Neill and Jack McHenry.

Division 1B Results

Shannon 33 Banbridge 14

Ballynahinch 18 Naas 0

Old Belvedere 18 UL Bohemians 13

Old Wesley 34 Dolphin 5

Ballymena 34 UCC 35

In Division 1B Shannon extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points by beating Banbridge 33-14 at Thomond Park. Munster’s Duncan Casey (2) and Seán McCarthy scored three of the unbeaten hosts’ five tries.

Ulster’s Aaron Cairns captained Ballynahinch to an 18-10 win over Naas through five-pointers from David Busby and Peter Browne.

Eddie O’Sullivan’s Old Belvedere are now unbeaten in four games as captain Ed Rossiter scored a try in his side’s 18-13 success at home to UL Bohemians.

Old Wesley’s full-back Jack Maybury scored two tries, and 19 points in total, in his team’s comfortable 34-5 win over Cork side Dolphin.

UCC edged Ballymena out 35-34 in an eight-try game. Centre Murray Linn’s 63rd-minute try, coupled with James Taylor’s third successful penalty, saw the Cork students prevail.