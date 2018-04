Ulster Bank League Rugby – Play-Off Details

After the final regular-season round of games in the Ulster Bank League this weekend, the following are the play-off, promotion and relegation details for all divisions.

Division 1A



Division 1A semi-finalists: Lansdowne (1st), Terenure College (2nd), Cork Constitution (3rd), Garryowen (4th).

Division 1A semi-finals: Saturday, April 28: Lansdowne (1st) v Garryowen (4th), Aviva Stadium main pitch; Terenure College (2nd) v Cork Constitution (3rd), Lakelands Park.

Division 1A final: Aviva Stadium, Sunday, May 6

Relegated: Buccaneers (automatic); St. Mary’s College to contest Division 1A promotion/relegation play-offs.

Division 1B



Division 1B champions/Promoted: Shannon.

Division 1A promotion/relegation play-off semi-finals: Saturday, April 21: St. Mary’s College (9th, Div 1A) v UCC (4th, Div 1B), Templeville Road; Banbridge (2nd, Div 1B) v Ballynahinch (3rd, Div 1B), Rifle Park.

Division 1A promotion/relegation play-off final: Saturday, April 28.

Relegated: Dolphin (automatic); UL Bohemians to contest Division 1B promotion/relegation play-offs.

Division 2A



Division 2A champions/Promoted: Malone.

Division 1B promotion/relegation play-off semi-finals: Saturday, April 21: UL Bohemians (9th, Div 1B) v Nenagh Ormond (4th, Div 2A), University of Limerick 4G pitch; Highfield (2nd, Div 2A) v City of Armagh (3rd, Div 2A), Woodleigh Park.

Division 1B promotion/relegation play-off final: Saturday, April 29.

Relegated: Corinthians (automatic); Greystones to contest Division 2A promotion/relegation play-offs.

Division 2B



Division 2B champions/Promoted: Old Crescent.

Division 2A promotion/relegation play-off semi-finals: Saturday, April 21: Greystones (9th, Div 2A) v Navan (4th, Div 2B), Dr. Hickey Park; Rainey Old Boys (2nd, Div 2B) v MU Barnhall (3rd, Div 2B), Hatrick Park.

Division 2A promotion/relegation play-off final: Saturday, April 28.

Relegated: City of Derry (automatic); Belfast Harlequins to contest Division 2B promotion/relegation play-offs.

Division 2C



Division 2C champions/Promoted: Sligo.

Division 2B promotion/relegation play-off semi-finals: Saturday, April 21: Belfast Harlequins (9th, Div 2B) v Malahide (4th, Div 2C), Deramore Park; Omagh (2nd, Div 2C) v Thomond (3rd, Div 2C), Thomas Mellon Playing Fields.

Division 2B promotion/relegation play-off final: Saturday, April 28.

Relegated: Bective Rangers (automatic); Bruff with home advantage in Division 2C promotion/relegation play-off against Round Robin runners-up (Saturday, May 5).