Ulster Bank League Rugby – Round-Up & Weekend Results

Division 1A

Terenure College and Garryowen are set to meet defending champions Cork Constitution and table-topping Lansdowne respectively in the semi-finals of Division 1A following this weekend’s action.

Cork Con are set to travel to Dublin to face Terenure on Saturday 28th April after experiencing a 43-12 loss at Clontarf yesterday. ’Nure capitalised on the Cork side’s poor result to snatch second place and a home semi-final.

Lansdowne defeated Buccaneers 26-17 and will play Garryowen in the Aviva Stadium’s main pitch. The Light Blues qualified for their first league semi-final since 2009 with a 48-21 success at home to St. Mary’s College.

UCD pipped Young Munster 31-29 at Belfield where Munsters’ long-serving hooker Ger Slattery played his final game after over 300 club appearances.

Division 1B

Shannon will be back playing Division 1A rugby next season after a five-year absence after taking the Division 1B crown and promotion with a 40-17 win over UCC.

Banbridge’s reward for edging out UL Bohemians 32-20 is second place and home advantage against Ballynahinch in the Division 1A promotion/relegation play-offs. Fourth-placed UCC will travel to St. Mary’s in the other play-off semi-final.

Ballymena edged past Old Wesley on a 22-21 scoreline, Old Belvedere narrowly defeated Ballynahinch 16-13, while Naas easily defeated Cork side Dolphin 33-17.

Divisions 2A, 2B, 2C

Tight title races in Divisions 2A and 2C were won by Malone and Sligo respectively. The Cregagh Red Sox were promoted having defeating Nenagh Ormond 43-19, while Sligo easily overcame Thomond 37-0.

With 17 wins and a draw for a record 83 league points, Old Crescent were runaway Division 2B champions, achieving an 18-match unbeaten run. Crescent’s 28-8 success against Rainey Old Boys saw them pick up a record 13th try-scoring bonus point.

Buccaneers, Dolphin, Corinthians and City of Derry are all dropping down a division while Bective Rangers lost their senior status as Division 2C’s demoted team.

Wesley and Tullamore both avoided the bottom two, only staying up in their divisions on scoring difference. Galwegians saved their best for last in their Division 2A survival game with a 50-15 win over Cashel.

Ulster Bank League Results

Division 1A:

Clontarf 43 Cork Constitution 12

Garryowen 48 St. Mary’s College 21

Lansdowne 26 Buccaneers 17

Terenure College 50 Dublin University 12

UCD 31 Young Munster 29

Division 1B:



Ballymena 22 Old Wesley 21

Ballynahinch 13 Old Belvedere 16

Banbridge 32 UL Bohemians 30

Naas 33 Dolphin 17

Shannon 40 UCC 17

Division 2A:



Blackrock College 25 Highfield 14

Galwegians 50 Cashel 15

Greystones 14 City of Armagh 24

Malone 43 Nenagh Ormond 19

Queen’s University 38 Corinthians 28

Division 2B:



City of Derry 20 Wanderers 39

Navan 15 Belfast Harlequins 20

Old Crescent 28 Rainey Old Boys 8

Skerries 32 Dungannon 17

Sunday’s Well 22 MU Barnhall 22

Division 2C:



Bective Rangers 22 Malahide 22

Omagh 19 Bruff 14

Seapoint 16 Midleton 10

Sligo 37 Thomond 0

Tullamore 42 Bangor 12