Ulster Bank League Rugby – Weekend Results

Here are the results from games played in the Ulster Bank League this weekend.
Division 1A
Clontarf 16 Young Munster 25
St. Mary’s College 18 Cork Constitution 16
Terenure College 8 Lansdowne 12
UCD 17 Buccaneers 14
Garryowen v Dublin University (match postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Dooradoyle)
Division 1B
Ballymena 10 Shannon 5
Ballynahinch 23 UCC 7
Banbridge 18 Old Wesley 12
UL Bohemians 7 Dolphin 3
Naas 27 Old Belvedere 13
Division 2A
Blackrock College 20 Corinthians 17
Cashel 10 Highfield 0
Malone 14 Greystones 12
Queen’s University 3 City of Armagh 10
Galwegians v Nenagh Ormond (match postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Crowley Park)
Division 2B
City of Derry 12 MU Barnhall 73
Old Crescent 33 Belfast Harlequins 15
Skerries 20 Rainey Old Boys 13
Sunday’s Well 10 Navan 0
Wanderers 17 Dungannon 24
Division 2C
Bective Rangers 0 Bangor 16
Bruff 6 Malahide 13
Omagh 6 Thomond 10
Sligo 10 Seapoint 13
Tullamore 3 Midleton 31