Ulster Bank League Rugby – Weekend Results

Updated: January 28, 2018
Here are the results from games played in the Ulster Bank League this weekend.

Division 1A

Clontarf 16 Young Munster 25

St. Mary’s College 18 Cork Constitution 16

Terenure College 8 Lansdowne 12

UCD 17 Buccaneers 14

Garryowen v Dublin University (match postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Dooradoyle)

Division 1B

Ballymena 10 Shannon 5

Ballynahinch 23 UCC 7

Banbridge 18 Old Wesley 12

UL Bohemians 7 Dolphin 3

Naas 27 Old Belvedere 13

Division 2A

Blackrock College 20 Corinthians 17

Cashel 10 Highfield 0

Malone 14 Greystones 12

Queen’s University 3 City of Armagh 10

Galwegians v Nenagh Ormond (match postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Crowley Park)

Division 2B

City of Derry 12 MU Barnhall 73

Old Crescent 33 Belfast Harlequins 15

Skerries 20 Rainey Old Boys 13

Sunday’s Well 10 Navan 0

Wanderers 17 Dungannon 24

Division 2C

Bective Rangers 0 Bangor 16

Bruff 6 Malahide 13

Omagh 6 Thomond 10

Sligo 10 Seapoint 13

Tullamore 3 Midleton 31

