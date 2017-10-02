Ulster Bank League Rugby Weekend Round-Up and Results – Schmidt stars for Terenure

Joe Schmidt’s son Tim bagged the bonus point try for Terenure College as they won their Dublin 6W derby with St. Mary’s College to continue their excellent start to the new season.

Terenure moved back to the top of Division 1A following their third straight bonus point victory, scoring 25 second half points to overcome their local rivals. Mary’s had done the double on ’Nure last season but lost the ‘Battle of the Parishes’ this time round to their rivals.

UCD’s unbeaten start to the Division 1A campaign was ended by Cork Constitution whose dead-eye kicker Tomás Quinlan guided them to an 18-5 win at Temple Hill. The students slid off the top of the table as Con’s talismanic out-half Quinlan swept six penalty goals through the posts, five of them in the opening half.

Ben Kilkenny’s brace of first half tries set Young Munster on their way to a 32-24 bonus point victory over hosts Buccaneers at Dubarry Park. The 22-year-old flanker, whose time in the Munster Academy was marred by a neck injury, led by example with two well-taken scores in this fiercely-contested tie.

An injury-hit and under-strength Dublin University side were no match for rampant Lansdowne as the students fell to an eight-try 52-12 defeat at College Park. Lansdowne were already 33 points to the good when Trinity got on the scoreboard with a 63rd minute try. They added another one six minutes later with captain Michael Courtney, who worked tirelessly in an overrun back-line, joined on the scoresheet by Ireland Under-20 international Michael Silvester.

Goal-kicking scrum half Neil Cronin accumulated more points on his own than an out-of-sorts Clontarf as Garryowen romped to a 51-17 win over the north Dubliners at Dooradoyle.

Cronin was in brilliant form with the boot, converting all six of Garryowen’s tries, kicking three penalties and also crossing the whitewash himself for a handsome 26-point haul. Recent Munster Academy recruit Liam Coombes also chipped in with a brace of tries as the Light Blues climbed to third in the Division 1A table.

Division 1B

Captain Ian Porter’s kicking haul of 17 points proved crucial in Banbridge’s 42-35 bonus point victory over Division 1B leaders Naas. Bann knocked the Kildare men off the top of the table with a well-judged success at Rifle Park, the sides sharing ten tries in a terrific advertisement for rugby in the league’s second tier.

It was another good day at the office for Ballynahinch who outscored Dolphin by four tries to one to pick up maximum points at Irish Independent Park. 21-point winners over Old Wesley last week, ’Hinch hit the front in Cork with a couple of tries out wide from winger Richard Reaney (3 minutes) and full-back Conor Kelly (12).

Shannon have gone top of the Division 1B table after running five tries past Old Wesley to win 34-17 on the 4G pitch at Donnybrook. Ireland Under-20 out-half Conor Fitzgerald top-scored with 14 points, including an intercept try just before half-time, with Fionn McGibney, Eathon Moloney, Munster hooker Duncan Casey and Kelvin Brown also crossing for the visitors.

Max Ludwig’s 78th-minute try saw Old Belvedere overhaul UCC in a tight tussle to earn their first league win under new head coach Eddie O’Sullivan. UCC were also searching for their maiden victory and got off to an encouraging start at the Mardyke, winger Kevin Slater touching down in the 12th minute and James Taylor adding a penalty.

UL Bohemians recorded their first win of the Division 1B campaign with some panache, emerging as 36-13 winners over Ballymena on the University’s 4G pitch. Munster scrum half James Hart made his Ulster Bank League debut for Bohs and did not disappoint, scoring a try, kicking 11 points and working well with Robbie Bourke at half-back.

Division 1A Results

St. Mary’s College 21 Terenure College 32.

Cork Constitution 18 UCD 5.

Buccaneers 24 Young Munster 32.

Dublin University 12 Lansdowne 52.

Garryowen 51 Clontarf 17.

Division 1B Results

Banbridge 42 Naas 35.

Dolphin 16 Ballynahinch 33.

Old Wesley 17 Shannon 34.

UCC 23 Old Belvedere 24.

UL Bohemians 36 Ballumena 13.