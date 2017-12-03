Ulster Bank League – Weekend Results & Review – Divisions 1A & 1B

Division 1A Results & Review

Lansdowne 30 UCD 23

Clontarf 29 Dublin University 24

Garryowen 24 Cork Constitution 17

Buccaneers 11 St. Mary’s College 10

Terenure 32 Young Munster 13

Lansdowne recorded their ninth straight win with three tries after the break seeing them overcome UCD 30-23, and in the process lift the Sutherland Cup.

As well as a penalty try from a scrum, Harry Brennan and Ronan Kelleher both touched down for the Division 1A leaders while Harry Byrne (11 points) and Jack Ringrose (try) scored for UCD.

Clontarf outscored Dublin University by four tries to three to hold on for a 29-24 victory. The eventual winners led comfortably by 22-10 going into the second half, but ill discipline saw two players sin-binned and captain Ben Reilly see red.

Garryowen’s captain Neil Cronin scored 14 points and Munster Rugby’s David Johnston 2 tries in their 24-17 win over Cork Constitution.

Buccaneers came from 10 points down to record their second win in succession as they edged out Dublin side St. Mary’s College 11-10. First half Adam Coyle and Conor Dean tries were cancelled out by a John Sutton effort and two Luke Carty penalties.

Terenure’s back-three of Sam Coghlan Murray, Jake Swaine and James O’Donoghue all scored tries in a comprehensive 32-13 bonus point win at home to Young Munster.

Division 1B Results & Review

Ballynahinch 42 Shannon 15

Ballymena 25 Old Belvedere 16

Banbridge 26 Dolphin 25

Naas 30 Old Wesley 25

UL Bohemians 15 UCC 22

In Division 1B, Ballynahinch easily defeated Shannon 42-15 and went to the top of the table on the back of this result. The Ulster side led 14-8 at the break and then dominated the second half with full-back Conor Kelly scoring two of their six converted tries.

Ballymena and Banbridge recorded bonus point wins at home. Centres Angus Kernohan and Rodger McBurney (2) scored three tries between them as the Braidmen ended their three-match losing streak with a 25-16 victory over Old Belvedere.

Robert Lyttle and centre Andrew Morrison scored a brace of tires each in Banbridge’s hard-earned 26-25 triumph over Cork side Dolphin, while there was late drama at Forenaughts in Kildare as Fionn Higgins pounced on Johne Murphy’s grubber kick to touch down and steer Naas past Old Wesley by 30-25.

Home side UL Bohemians had a 12-3 first half lead only to end up losing to a Kevin Slater inspired UCC. The winger scored 2 tries to help the Cork college side to a 22-15 win over their Limerick rivals.