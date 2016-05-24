Ulster Rugby injuries update of Connacht match

Ulster Rugby has two new injuries following Sunday’s European Champions Cup match against Clermont.

Kyle McCall, who suffered a significant right hamstring injury, will see a surgeon in London this week to explore surgical options. Pete Browne sustained a concussion. Neither player will be available for selection for Friday’s sold-out game against Provincial rivals Connacht.

A number of other players picked up soft tissue knocks at Stade Marcel Michelin, but all of them are expected to be available for this week’s fixture.

Andrew Trimble is available for selection once again after recovering from a foot injury he suffered while playing for Ireland versus Australia last month.

Ricky Lutton, Ross Kane, Alan O’Connor, John Donnan, Robbie Diack, Marcell Coetzee, Mattie Rea, Stuart Olding, Jared Payne, Craig Gilroy and Pete Nelson are all still unavailable for selection.