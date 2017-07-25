Ulster suspend Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding during PSNI questioning

Nine months after the story broke, this evening THE IRFU and Ulster Rugby have suspended Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby are aware that Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have been charged by the PSNI in relation to serious allegations made against them.

The players have cooperated fully and strenuously deny the charges.

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby take these allegations extremely seriously.

To allow the players time to address this matter fully, the IRFU and Ulster Rugby have agreed that they will be relieved of their duties and obligations until the conclusion of this process. Appropriate support structures will be put in place with them during this time.

As this is a matter for the Public Prosecution Service it would be inappropriate to comment further.