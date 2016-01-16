Ulster team to play Scarlets, Friday Kick Off 7.35pm – Live on BBC2

Les Kiss has named the Ulster team to play Scarlets in Round 13 of the Guinness PRO12 on Friday evening (Parc y Scarlets, 7.35pm).

Ireland quartet Rory Best, Iain Henderson, Paddy Jackson and Luke Marshall return after missing last week’s fixture against Leinster at the RDS.

Those players are among nine new faces in the starting XV, after a number of players were ruled out by injury earlier this week.

Best will start at hooker and will be joined in an all-new front row by props Callum Black and Ross Kane, who will make his second senior start.

Henderson will partner Kieran Treadwell in the second row, while Chris Henry is elevated from the bench to start in the back row alongside Clive Ross and Seán Reidy, who switches to number 8.

Louis Ludik and Jacob Stockdale come into the back three, where they are joined by captain Andrew Trimble. Marshall and Stuart McCloskey will line up in midfield, with Paul Marshall and Paddy Jackson occupying the half back positions.

Named among the replacements, Jonny Simpson will be hoping to earn his second cap after impressing off the bench last week against Leinster. John Andrew, Andy Warwick, Franco van der Merwe and Pete Browne will provide additional forward cover.

Elsewhere, Dave Shanahan could make his first senior appearance of the season, if called upon. Brett Herron and Tommy Bowe complete the match day squad.

Scarlets are one of the competition’s in-form teams, having been defeated just once in the last nine rounds of PRO12 action.

The Welshmen have won their last eight matches at home in all competitions and Kiss will be aware of the challenge facing his side at Parc y Scarlets, given the 22-12 loss suffered at the venue last season.

Ulster team:

15. L Ludik, 14. A Trimble (captain), 13. L Marshall, 12. S McCloskey, 11. J Stockdale, 10. P Jackson, 9. P Marshall.

1. C Black, 2. R Best, 3. R Kane, 4. K Treadwell, 5. I Henderson, 6. C Ross, 7. C Henry, 8. S Reidy.

Replacements: 16. J Andrew, 17. A Warwick, 18. J Simpson, 19. F van der Merwe, 20. P Browne, 21. D Shanahan, 22. B Herron, 23. T Bowe.

Ulster Rugby has also issued an update regarding injured players.

Ruan Pienaar, who sustained a right knee injury in the game against Leinster at the RDS, will see a specialist this week to decide on further management. As a result, he was unavailable for selection this week.

Rob Herring and Rodney Ah You sustained knee ligament injuries in the Leinster game and the initial prognosis is that both players will be unavailable for selection for at least six weeks.

Roger Wilson sustained a knee injury in the same game and he too is unavailable for Friday’s game against the Scarlets.

Wiehahn Herbst sustained a calf muscle tear in training last week and it is estimated that he will be absent for 4-6 weeks. Craig Gilroy suffered an ankle injury in training and will not participate in the Scarlets fixture.

Kyle McCall has had surgery to repair a torn right hamstring (sustained in the Clermont away fixture) and the recovery period for this injury is likely to be 4-5 months.

The following list of players were also unavailable for selection this week: Marcell Coetzee (knee), Peter Nelson (foot), Ricky Lutton (toe), Alan O’Connor (concussion), Stuart Olding (calf), Jared Payne (kidney) and Matthew Rea (shoulder).