Ultan Dillane set to miss start of Six Nations

The Connacht man looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Irish international Ultan Dillane looks very likely to miss the opening match of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Joe Schmidt’s side begin the Championship with a tricky fixture away to Scotland, before they head for Italy a week later.

This morning’s prognosis that Dillane will not be available to return for at least five weeks would seem to rule the 23-year-old out of the Scotland game on February 4th, with the lock unlikely to be fit for the Italy matchup either.

Connacht boss Pat Lam spoke on the subject this morning;

‘He is seeing an ankle specialist to determine that treatment plan.’

‘The best case scenario is five or six weeks, whether he is going to go down for surgery or no surgery recovery.’

Lam went on to reveal that Jack Carty, who recently received his first call up to the Irish squad, is also struggling with an injury:

‘Jack can’t train at the moment, so Caolin has been in there covering but thankfully we haven’t had to use him there yet. But if Jack can’t play this week Caolin Blade will play 10.’

Connacht are currently dealing with a crisis at the 10 spot, with Carty the latest name added to the injured trio of Craig Ronaldson, Shane O’Leary and Marnitz Boshoff.

The Pro12 champions will head to high-flying Ospreys this weekend looking to put a poor recent run of form behind them, with Lam’s side having lost their last two league games.