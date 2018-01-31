Uncapped Williams included as Irish Women’s team named for France game

Head coach Adam Griggs has named a rather new look Irish Women’s team for their Six Nations opener with France with the uncapped Megan Williams set to make her debut.

Williams who plays her club rugby with Old Belvedere has played for Ireland on the 7s circuit but this will be here first official cap for the full team after impressing in a recent friendly against Wales.

As well as Williams, Laura Feely is also uncapped and she is named among the substitutes.

Niamh Briggs is back from the injury that kept her out of last years World Cup and she lines out at out half while the team is captained by Ciara Griffin in the back row.

Head coach Griggs is looking forward to his bow in the Six Nations Championship.

“The opening game of this tournament is always going to be a challenge and France in front of their home crowd is immense,” said Griggs.

“However, the squad have had good preparation over the last two weeks and are excited and focused on the challenge at hand to start our campaign off with a positive performance.”

The game takes place in Toulouse on Saturday night with an 8.00 kick-off and will be live on RTE 2 Television.

Ireland team v France:

15. Kim Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

14. Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

13. Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/Ulster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Railway Union/Leinster)

11. Alison Miller (Portlaoise/Connacht)

10. Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemian/Munster)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/Leinster)

3. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/Munster)

4. Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Orla Fitzsimons (St Mary’s/Leinster)

6. Anna Caplice (UL Bohemians/Munster)

7. Claire Molloy (Bristol/Connacht)

8. Ciara Griffin (Tralee/Munster) (captain)

Replacements:

16. Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster)

17. Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)

18. Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/Connacht)

19. Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/Connacht)

20. Paula Fitzpatrick (St Mary’s/Leinster)

21. Mary Healy (Galwegians/Connacht)

22. Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Ulster)

23. Mairead Coyne (Galwegians/Connacht)