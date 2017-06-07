Poor result for British & Irish Lions who lose to The Blues

The British and Irish Lions put in a better performance but got beaten by The Blues.



The Blues 22-16 B&I Lions



This result will be hugely worrying for Warren Gatland as his second were second best all day and if it was not for some strength at the scrum they could have lost by a lot more.

The Blues opened the scoring with a breakaway try but CJ Sander scored a lovely worked rolling maul for the Lions in the 18th minute and Leigh Half Penny kicked the easy conversion

British and Irish Lions captain Ken Owens speaking to Sky Sports: I think our discipline lost the game. We gave away a lot of penalties and our contact areas in first and second phase especially in the first half. The speed of the game is quick, but think we are matching them physically, our attacking shape was better than on Saturday.

We are disappointed, but we go on to the next game. We are going to have to be harsh on ourselves and get our tour back on track on Saturday.

Ugo Monye Former Lions and England winger said -

Well a tough tour just got tougher. The impact of the Lions losing to the Blues cannot be underestimated.

Winning is everything on these tours but a performance was a bare minimum. Unfortunately, and more so in the second half, we didn’t get either.

Congratulations to the Auckland Blues on a fantastic game – a once in a lifetime opportunity was grabbed with both hands.

Under the tutelage of Tana Umaga we should’ve expected their team to be emotionally on the edge, well-drilled and powerful. They were all those things.

Saturday’s game, against the best franchise of the era in the Crusaders this Saturday, is a must win. Not quite panic stations but the Lions need to get this tour back on track in Canterbury.

Lookit dem offloads, just beautiful =,> https://t.co/zgLJLHzvf3 — Azhar Za (@azhar_za) June 7, 2017

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland speaking to Sky Sports: “It felt like there were lots of positives from today, our set-pieces were good but we will need to impress on the team the need to focus on the penalty concession. If we can halve that it will make a big difference.

“We need to stop the offload game – we know how dangerous that can be.

“That try on half-time was pretty unlucky. I think if we tighten up in a couple of areas to maintain that pressure we can get that momentum back.

“We have improved from the opening game with the time we have spent together and we will improve again before Saturday.”