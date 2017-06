Watch the Live pool draw for Champions and Challenge Cup 2017/18 at 1pm

We have a live feed for the 2017/18 draw of Leinster. Munster & Ulster in Champions Cup and Connacht in Challenge Cup. Start time 12:50pm.

WHEN WILL THE MATCHES BE PLAYED IN 2017/18?

Round 1: 12/13/14/15 October 2017

Round 2: 19/20/21/22 October 2017

Round 3: 7/8/9/10 December 2017

Round 4: 14/15/16/17 December 2017

Round 5: 11/12/13/14 January 2018

Round 6: 18/19/20/21 January 2018

Quarter-finals: 29/30/31 March / 1 April 2018

Semi-finals: 20/21/22 April 2018

Challenge Cup final: Friday 11 May 2018 (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)

Champions Cup final: Saturday 12 May 2018 (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)