Zebo & Conway start for Munster Rugby v Toulon, Saturday 3.15pm – Live on Sky Sports

Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway crucially return for Munster Rugby’s clash with three-times European Cup winners Toulon in the side named by Head Coach Johann van Graan for Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final.

The game at Thomond Park, with a 3.15pm kick-off, will be Munster Rugby’s 17th Champions Cup quarter-final and their fourth clash with the French side, a team that has lost five of their last six away games, only managing to beat Benetton Rugby during that run (30-29).

South African van Graan has made six changes in total to the team that defeated Scarlets 19-7 in the Guinness PRO14 in Limerick last weekend.

Along with the aforementioned Zebo and Conway, Stephen Archer, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and CJ Stander will all start tomorrow’s fixture in Limerick.

Corkman Zebo is named at full-back with Conway and Munster’s top try-scorer this season, Alex Wootton, on either wing.

Rory Scannell continues his centre partnership with Sammy Arnold, while EPCR European Player of the Year nominee Conor Murray starts at scrum-half with Ian Keatley named at fly-half.

The Munster front row will consist of Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall and the returning Archer, while Billy Holland and Jean Kleyn make up the second row.

Team captain Peter O’Mahony and Ireland colleague CJ Stander come into the back row, with Jack O’Donoghue, who became the first Waterford man in the professional era to captain Munster earlier this season against Cardiff Blues, named at openside flanker.

On the bench, the front row cover is the Ireland international trio of Niall Scannell, James Cronin and John Ryan.

Both James Hart and Gerbrandt Grobler are in line to make their European débuts for Munster off the bench, while now regular Man of the Match winner Robin Copeland, along with JJ Hanrahan and Darren Sweetnam complete the Munster replacements.

Munster Team:

15. Simon Zebo, 14. Andrew Conway, 13. Sammy Arnold, 12. Rory Cannel, 11. Alex Wotton, 10. Ian Kettle, 9. Connor Murray.

1. Dave Kilcoyne, 2. Rhys Marshall, 3. Stephen Archer, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Billy Holland, 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain), 7. Jack O’Donoghue, 8. CJ Stander.

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell, 17. James Cronin, 18. John Ryan, 19. Gerbrandt Grobler, 20. Robin Copeland, 21. James Hart, 22. JJ Hanrahan, 23. Darren Sweetnam.

Munster and RC Toulon share five titles between them and Saturday’s game will be the fourth clash between the two clubs.

Both won their home games in the 2010-11 pool stage while Toulon has won two of their three previous meetings with the 2006 and 2008 winners, the last of those victories coming in the 2014 semi-final in Marseille.

Munster has won 70 of their previous 75 home fixtures in the European Cup. ASM Clermont Auvergne is the only TOP 14 club to win at Thomond Park in that time (Round 3, 2015-16). Toulon, however, have won eight of their nine meetings with Irish provinces, only losing to Munster in the 2010-11 season.

Worrying for Johann van Graan’s is the fact the Munster made the fewest metres per match (324m) of any side in the pool stage, while Toulon averaged the most (479m). The French side also beat the most defenders of any team in the pool stage (155) with Josua Tuisova (23) and Facundo Isa (19) both featuring among the top 10 individual players.

On the positive side for the home team is the fact that only Exeter Chiefs’ Don Armand (35) won more lineouts than Munster Rugby’s Peter O’Mahony (29) in the pool stage, while only Yannick Caballero of Castres (5), stole more opposition lineouts than the Corkman (4).

Nigel Owens of Wales takes charge of this Champions Cup fixture. There will be live TV coverage on Sky Sports, as well as highlight on Saturday evening on TG4.