2018 EA Sports Cup – First Round Draw – Dates & Times

The 2018 EA SPORTS Cup gets underway on Monday, 5th March with the recent draw having produced some intriguing clashes.

Dublin side Bohemians, three times winners of the competition, will take on Cabinteely, while Bray Wanderers will host Shelbourne, with Wexford meeting Cobh Ramblers in the games involving two SSE Airtricity League sides.

There are four non-league teams in contention as UCC travel to the RSC to take on Waterford, Finn Harps will entertain Mayo League, Galway United come up against Cockhill Celtic, and Drogheda United prepare for St Mochta’s.

EA SPORTS Cup – First Round Draw

Pool 1: Waterford v UCC (19:45), Wexford v Cobh Ramblers (8:00). Byes: Cork City, Limerick.

Pool 2: Finn Harps v Mayo League (19:45), Galway United v Cockhill Celtic (19:45). Byes: Derry City, Sligo Rovers.

Pool 3: Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne (19:45), Drogheda United v St Mochta’s (19:45). Byes: Dundalk, St Patrick’s Athletic.

Pool 4: Athlone Town v UCD (19:45), Bohemians v Cabinteely (19:45). Byes: Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers.